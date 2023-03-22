A 47-year-old Livingston man faces three drug charges in federal court related to accusations related to methamphetamine.

Michael Shane Oset was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

