A 47-year-old Livingston man faces three drug charges in federal court related to accusations related to methamphetamine.
Michael Shane Oset was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Oset was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on March 9 in Billings, was detained and has a detention hearing set for March 23.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Oset faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed the charges based on investigations by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
