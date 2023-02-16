fire

A blazing fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston erupted in September.

 Courtesy photo

Setbacks from two separate structure fires forced R-Y Timber, Inc. — one of the largest employers in Livingston — to shut down its sawmill in the town. Now industry experts and local business leaders are bracing for the impacts.

Due to challenges stemming from the damage, R-Y Timber is closing its sawmill in Livingston and laying off many of its more than 70 employees by the end of the week, general manager Dan Richards said on Tuesday.