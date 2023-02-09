Tree team in action

Tree team members, from left, Joe Armbrust, Rita Rozier, Erica Lighthiser and Tom Shands plant on South Clark.

Livingston Loves Trees is seeking 100 people across Livingston to adopt, water and care for a tree on their boulevard or a public space near their home.

The program is giving away and planting free trees to add beauty to our town and grow and diversify Livingston’s urban forest. To sign up for a tree, go to pcecmt.org/livingstonlovestrees, and fill out the “Adopt a Free Tree” form.