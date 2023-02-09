Livingston Loves Trees is seeking 100 people across Livingston to adopt, water and care for a tree on their boulevard or a public space near their home.
The program is giving away and planting free trees to add beauty to our town and grow and diversify Livingston’s urban forest. To sign up for a tree, go to pcecmt.org/livingstonlovestrees, and fill out the “Adopt a Free Tree” form.
The goal of the program, which began in 2022 with the planting of 64 trees, is to plant 1,000 trees over 10 years. Currently, Livingston has an estimated 4,000 trees in boulevards, parks and other public spaces.
“We’re excited to expand the program in 2023, and we hope to keep it going for years,” said Susan Regele, co-founder of Livingston Loves Trees. “Everyone loves trees. They provide beauty, shade, habitat for wildlife, a defense against invasive pests and climate change, and even shelter from the wind.”
In upcoming years, ash trees in Livingston are expected to be impacted by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that is killing ash trees across the United States. Nearly half of Livingston’s public trees are ash trees, which underscores the importance of planting diverse species. For 2023, Livingston Loves Trees will be planting maples, oaks, elms, lindens, honey locusts, flowering crabapples, and Japanese tree lilacs.
“Last year, we received a beautiful Helena maple from Livingston Loves Trees,” said Maureen Lighthiser, a Livingston resident. “They planted it for us quickly and efficiently, and the tree is thriving. We’d encourage all to participate in this wonderful program.”
Livingston Loves Trees, administered by Park County Environmental Council, has been generously funded by local donors and a grant from the city of Livingston supporting tree planting through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
To be eligible for the program, you must:
1) Reside in the city of Livingston.
2) Have adequate space for a tree on your boulevard or a public space in your neighborhood.
3) Commit to caring for and watering the tree.
4) Coordinate with Tree Team volunteers on a planting location, date, and the city permit process.
While Livingston Loves Trees can’t guarantee that everyone who signs up will get a tree this year, unfilled applications will be saved for the following planting season.
There are many ways to support Livingston Loves Trees beyond adopting a tree. The group is always looking for volunteers to help plant trees and accepting donations to help fund the ambitious project. To learn more, go to pcecmt.org/livingstonlovestrees.