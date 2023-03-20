In 1964, when Lindie Gibson was in 5th grade at Winans school, her spelling teacher wrote a list of 10 nouns on the chalkboard and then told students to pick one as the subject of a 250-word essay.
As Gibson wrote her essay, a light bulb came on, and she discovered a love for writing. Energized by this newfound zeal, Gibson began writing letters to penpals — other Lutheran students around the United States — and several responded, so she corresponded with them for years. Over the years, in sharing their personal lives on paper as well as information on their communities, several of them continued to write, sending pictures and keeping in touch until communications gradually tapered off.
In summer 1970, as American Lutheran’s Luther League class prepared to travel by school bus on a three-week trip to their National Convention in New York City, the 16-year-old Gibson approached Charley Martin, then editor of the Livingston Enterprise. Gibson proposed to mail a handwritten letter to the editor to the newspaper daily to keep church families, as well as her community, abreast of their adventures. Martin agreed, and after a few days of printing Gibson’s letters, the Enterprise received so many positive comments on her letters to the editor, that Mr Martin gave Gibson her own column in the paper, and called it “A Letter from Lindie,” which ran until the teens returned home.
Gibson recalls seeing the Twin Towers under construction that summer, and more impressive than the towers themselves were the even-taller cranes dropping the steel beams in place as the floors were built ... higher and higher, higher and higher....
In the fall 2000, 1971 graduates Robert Fatouros and Gibson began planning their 30th reunion, and in order to contact classmates, letters were sent out to the previous addresses of their graduating classmates. Home computers and the internet were in their early stages, and so when a letter was returned to them, Gibson would use the public library’s computer search engines for current addresses.
Classmates began sending Gibson fun articles and photos of grandchildren, etc., and within a short time, she began forwarding these emails to all the other classmates, and after receiving a number of articles to forward every day, the idea for a single daily email/column was birthed, and Gibson decided to call it “the Classmates Chatter.” Classmates from other years were added to the mailing list, and in a matter of several years, approximately 3,000 classmates — graduates from Park High — started receiving the Chatter.
Each daily column is unique, starting with an opening photo of the Livingston area, with various submissions from classmates, which include opinions on current events, family photos, a favorite comic to share, along with reminiscing about their childhood memories of growing up in Livingston. Some columns include obituary news from far and wide on classmates who have passed away.
One classmate, from the 1957 graduating class, moved to Great Falls during his elementary school years, because he was born legally blind, and he finished his schooling in Great Falls. He commented that being in touch with other Livingston kids/classmates has brought tremendous healing in to his life.
Parents of classmates, as well as former teachers, have also come on board the Chatter, with the oldest classmate, Katherine Shelley, passing away in November 2021 at age 112. She taught school for years at West Side school, starting out as Miss Sprunger. Kathryn never had any of her own children, but had several thousand students as her own “children.” At the time of Shelley’s death, she was Montana’s second oldest senior citizen, and her mind was as lucid as when she taught school. Gibson clearly recalls a being in second grade in 1960 when Shelley wrote the names of the two presidential candidates on the chalkboard and asked students to write their preferred candidate, Richard Nixon or John Kennedy.
Gibson has continued her column, which has been sent 365 days a year for the past 23 years, bringing together Livingston classmates from all over the country. She takes an occasional break to travel and visit her family in Utah.
In addition to her daily mailing to her subscribers, Gibson has created 10 Facebook pages concerning Livingston, thereby uniting not only Livingston natives, but also readers from all over the world who have a love for Livingston.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.