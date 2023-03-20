Lindie Gibson

Lindie Gibson

In 1964, when Lindie Gibson was in 5th grade at Winans school, her spelling teacher wrote a list of 10 nouns on the chalkboard and then told students to pick one as the subject of a 250-word essay.

As Gibson wrote her essay, a light bulb came on, and she discovered a love for writing. Energized by this newfound zeal, Gibson began writing letters to penpals — other Lutheran students around the United States — and several responded, so she corresponded with them for years. Over the years, in sharing their personal lives on paper as well as information on their communities, several of them continued to write, sending pictures and keeping in touch until communications gradually tapered off.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters