U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently announced the appointment of Leah Elwell of Livingston, Montana, to a two-year term (2022-2024) as a member of the national Invasive Species Advisory Committee (ISAC).

Elwell is the deputy director of the Invasive Species Action Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the human-caused spread of invasive species. Elwell has been appointed specifically to represent non-governmental interests.

