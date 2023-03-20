U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently announced the appointment of Leah Elwell of Livingston, Montana, to a two-year term (2022-2024) as a member of the national Invasive Species Advisory Committee (ISAC).
Elwell is the deputy director of the Invasive Species Action Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the human-caused spread of invasive species. Elwell has been appointed specifically to represent non-governmental interests.
ISAC provides advice and recommendations to the National Invasive Species Council which was established by Executive Order in February 1999. The National Invasive Species Council is co-chaired by the Secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture and Commerce. Its members include the Secretaries of State, Defense, Transportation, Treasury, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, and the Administrators of the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration, the National Air and Space Administration, U.S. Agency for International Development, and Offices of the U.S. Trade Representative, Science and Technology Policy and Management and Budget, and the Council of Environmental Quality.
“I’m honored to accept this appointment,” said Elwell. “Invasive species cause significant environmental and economic impacts and ISAC has a key role in developing the policies that guide the federal response. Service as a member of ISAC is an opportunity that very few are given, and I hope that my contributions to the Committee help in dealing with this important issue.”
The members of the Invasive Species Advisory Committee, include 13 voting members appointed by Secretary Haaland, are individuals representing a broad range of stakeholders including scientific, conservation and agricultural groups; state and tribal governments; and industry organizations that are impacted by invasive species. For more information, see https://www.doi.gov/invasivespecies/about-isac.
