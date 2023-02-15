Livingston HealthCare announced that its Board of Directors has selected a new chief executive officer.
Livingston HealthCare announced that its Board of Directors has selected a new chief executive officer.
Bruce Whitfield began work on Feb. 15.
“We are thrilled that Bruce has accepted the position,” said Board President Michael McCormick in an LHC news release. “We believe that his experience, integrity and leadership style are an excellent fit for Livingston HealthCare and for the community. The Board is confident that Bruce has the vision and expertise to lead Livingston HealthCare in serving our community with quality healthcare.”
Whitfield, who holds a masters in business administration and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, as well as a Certified Public Accountant, has served as CEO at Cabinet Peaks and president of the Outreach Network at Logan Health over the past 10 years. His other experience includes positions at Providence Health and Services and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, both located in Montana.
“I am very excited about this opportunity,” Whitfield said in the release. “LHC is already an outstanding organization, and I look forward to leading us to maintain and build upon our mission to provide the highest quality care. It takes a team to accomplish goals, and I am eager to build relationships within this wonderful community.”
Whitfield was selected from a nationwide search for the top leadership position at Livingston HealthCare.
LHC is a nonprofit, 25-bed critical access hospital with a Level 4 Community Trauma Facility, a multispecialty provider clinic, as well as rehabilitation and home-based services. The facility is an affiliate of Billings Clinic.
