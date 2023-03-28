Doig poster

The promotional poster for “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind.”

 COURTESY OF THE SHANE CENTER

The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” is a new documentary from Montana PBS and 4:08 Productions offering an intimate look at the life and work of Ivan Doig, the iconic Montana author whose novels and memoirs depict a rugged and authentic American West, according to a Shane Center news release.

