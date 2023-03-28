The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” is a new documentary from Montana PBS and 4:08 Productions offering an intimate look at the life and work of Ivan Doig, the iconic Montana author whose novels and memoirs depict a rugged and authentic American West, according to a Shane Center news release.
Actor, former MSU adjunct professor and part-time Montana resident Bill Pullman narrates the film. Other creative contributors to the film include co-producer/writer Sabrina Lee, editor/writer Tony Hale, and director of photography Jeff Dougherty. A moving score composed by Sean Eden is complemented by original music inspired by Doig’s work from John Floridis, the release said. The film includes conversations with MSU President Waded Cruzado, MSU Professor and Special Collections Librarian Jan Zauha, UMW Professor Emeritus Alan Weltzien, Carol Doig (Doig’s spouse and work partner) as well as interviews with personal friends that bring Doig to life in this cinematic biographical account.
Following the screening, executive producer Aaron Pruitt will moderate a panel discussion and Q&A with the film’s producers as well as others involved with the film.
The event is co-hosted by Montana PBS, Montana State University Library, and The MSU Ivan Doig Center. To view the trailer, visit ivandoigfilm.org. RSVP to the event on the Montana PBS Facebook page.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 pm. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
The Livingston Film Series is sponsored by Marilyn Clotz and Mary Ann Bearden and Donald B. Gimbel.
