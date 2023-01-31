The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), Fathom follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication, a Shane Center news release said. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication.
“The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us,” the release said. “From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, ‘Fathom’ showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.”
The Livingston Film Series is in its seventh season of screening independent features, documentaries, local films, and vintage classics — totally free — on the second Thursday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center. Concessions are available before the show. There is UV air filtration in the Dulcie Theatre and lobby.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
Livingston Film Series is sponsored by Marilyn Clotz and Mary Ann Bearden and Donald B. Gimbel.