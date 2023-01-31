'Fathom' poster

The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), Fathom follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication, a Shane Center news release said. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication.