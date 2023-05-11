The Western Sustainability Exchange will kick off the Livingston Farmers Market summer season on Wednesday, June 7, with Wildfire Preparedness Day starting at 4:30 p.m. at Miles Band Shell Park next to the Livingston Civic Center.

This special farmers market event, sponsored by the Park County FireSafe Coalition, will provide information on preparing for the upcoming wildfire season. Kids can meet Smokey Bear, take photos with him, see a fire engine and rescue vehicle, and even squirt a firehose.

