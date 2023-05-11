The Western Sustainability Exchange will kick off the Livingston Farmers Market summer season on Wednesday, June 7, with Wildfire Preparedness Day starting at 4:30 p.m. at Miles Band Shell Park next to the Livingston Civic Center.
This special farmers market event, sponsored by the Park County FireSafe Coalition, will provide information on preparing for the upcoming wildfire season. Kids can meet Smokey Bear, take photos with him, see a fire engine and rescue vehicle, and even squirt a firehose.
Tamela — The Band will play live music on stage, sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
The Market is held, rain or shine, at the Miles Band Shell Park from June 7 through Sept. 13. River Drive will be closed during the Farmers Market each week from Yellowstone Street to the Civic Center parking lot, which will remain open for parking. This is to help provide a safe area for pedestrians and cyclists, and allow the market to expand into and across the road.
“Please do not drive through or around barricades,” said Shannan Mascari, organizer and director of the Livingston Farmers Market.
The Livingston Farmers Market offers three food access programs for Park County residents. The Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP), the Livingston Food Resource Center’s (LFRC) Health Families Token Program, and now, also in partnership with LFRC, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with double SNAP benefits.
SNAP provides essential nutritional support for low-paid working families, low-income older adults (60 years and older), people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other individuals and households with low incomes.
The Double SNAP program helps to stretch the dollar even further by providing a one-to-one match for every dollar of SNAP benefits spent at the Market, up to a specified amount per week.
“Thank you to Community Closet for supporting these important programs,” said Mascari.
On May 18, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., seniors 60 years or older with an income of less than $2,248 per month can sign up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Second Street.
Qualifying participants will receive $48 in food vouchers to be spent at the Market to purchase Montana-grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. At that time, seniors can also sign up to receive a proxy shopper, volunteers provided by Expedition Church, to do their shopping for them and deliver it to their homes during market season.
To learn more about these programs or to apply, visit the Western Sustainability Exchange headquarters booth at the Market or call Shannan Mascari at 406-222-0730 ext. 1.