Livingston elementary schools celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with special literacy-related events all week long during “I Love to Read Week.”
Tuesday was “Pajama Day” and a read-a-thon at East Side, Winans and Washington schools. All three schools celebrated literacy with special theme days during the week.
“We have been doing tons of reading,” said Vicki Schwarz, Washington two-year kindergarten teacher. “I went to every classroom. We have even been having parents come in and read, and it’s all connected to our literature and quite a fun time.”
Winans had a special Pajamarama Reading Night on Tuesday, sponsored by LINKS for Learning. Students could come in their PJs and participate in reading stations and games. There were also take-home activities for Winans students and families to continue the fun and learning at home from the Tuesday night event.
On Wednesday students at East Side Elementary strutted their stuff with dress your best day and enjoyed school spirit on Thursday with Purple and Gold or Gray and Husky-Blue.
On Friday Washington students were given a special assembly where The Cat in the Hat, played by Amanda Harms, peeked out of a door next to the stage to surprise the kids, and was joined by Thing-1, Nikki Hawkes, and Thing-2, Shanna Sears, to sing Dr. Seuss “Happy Birthday” while Shelly Kersbergen played guitar as Vicki Schwarz and Washington Principal Anne Penn danced and sang along.
Before the Cat in the Hat surprise, Schwarz read Seuss’ “Many Colored Days” to the students.
“This was our first assembly in a long time and it went really well. The kids did a fantastic job of sitting and listening while Miss Schwarz read to them,” said.
The three schools had a special Crazy Hair or Hat Day on Friday, when students at all three schools had many different kinds of wild hairdos, such as that of Seuss’ character Cindy Lou.