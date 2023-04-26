The sun was high and the morning was crisp as Brooke Bucher signed up for the annual Fun Run with her twins, Winans Elementary first-graders Silas and Sophie, around 10:45 a.m Sunday.
The event, a fundraiser for the five Livingston Public Schools, was hosted by the Livingston Education Foundation.
“My kids did it last year. This will our first year doing it together,” Bucher, runner #161, said.
The run stretched 4 miles, making a loop between all five schools. It started at Park High School and progressed to East Side School, looping around by Sleeping Giant Middle School. Runners then ran across the railroad tracks to Washington Elementary, then back across the tracks past Winans Elementary, and finally came to their destination and starting point. The route was marked with fluorescent poster board that had arrows and other directives for runners.
“I think we ended up close to 50 people,” said KJ Schretenthaler, LEF volunteer and physical therapist at Yellowstone Physical Therapy. “It’s a great opportunity for helping out the teachers, and a nice combination of fitness and fun.”
The entry fee was 10 dollars for runners age 11 and up, or 30 dollars for a family. Kids 10 and under ran for free. Participants were entered into a raffle and were required to be present to win.
“Thank you Livingston runners, walkers, and friends of LEF! It was a beautiful day for an event and we appreciate your support,” organizers said in a post on the LEF Facebook page.
Medal Winners in each age bracket
12 and under:
1st — Kaleb Marsh
2nd — Logan Marsh
3rd — Hannah Boyce
4th — Addyson Boyce
13-18:
1st — Charlie Serafin
2nd — Rell Sienkiewicz
Adult (18 and up):
1st — Claire D.
2nd — Holly Sienkiewicz
3rd — Anne Penn Cox
