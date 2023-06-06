On Saturday classic and rebuilt cars could be seen lining the street behind the barriers that closed off Main Street, from Park Street to Clark Street, in downtown Livingston.

The weather was rainy, but droplets on glossy paint and polished chrome only enhanced the beauty of the classic 1952 Buick Roadmaster that sat in front of the row of classic cars. The rain did not keep fans away.

