Tom Smith, left, talks about his family’s love for working on old trucks — with his two sons, Davin and Dustin Smith, whose Ford trucks were also in the show — while standing beside Tom’s 1965 Ford F-250 3/4 ton Saturday at the Livingston Wheels Car Show on Main Street.
A 1952 Buick Roadmaster owned by Jerry Gray is pictured Saturday at the Livingston Downtown Car Show. The car won the Club Choice award.
CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Despite the rainy weather, attendees of the Livingston Wheels annual Car Show held Saturday explore classics and remodeled vehicles on Main Street in downtown Livingston.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Tom Smith, left, talks about his family’s love for working on old trucks — with his two sons, Davin and Dustin Smith, whose Ford trucks were also in the show — while standing beside Tom’s 1965 Ford F-250 3/4 ton Saturday at the Livingston Wheels Car Show on Main Street.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Adam Peoples with his trophy and 60s era C-10 Chevy Pickup
PHOTO DUSTIN FANNING
Jerry Gray stands with his Club Choice trophy next to his 1952 Buick Roadmaster at the Saturday Car Show.
PHOTO DUSTIN FANNING
This Land Rover was an award winner.
PHOTO DUSTIN FANNING
The Best Unusual Vehicle trophy was given Saturday at the Downtown Car Show in Livingston.
On Saturday classic and rebuilt cars could be seen lining the street behind the barriers that closed off Main Street, from Park Street to Clark Street, in downtown Livingston.
The weather was rainy, but droplets on glossy paint and polished chrome only enhanced the beauty of the classic 1952 Buick Roadmaster that sat in front of the row of classic cars. The rain did not keep fans away.