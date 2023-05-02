The Livingston Depot Museum is seeking volunteers to welcome visitors this museum season, starting on May 20.
The Depot is often the first place visitors stop when touring our region, a Depot news release said. Volunteers can help welcome them and share a piece of railroad history. Historical or railroad knowledge is not required.
“Volunteering at the Depot is a great opportunity,” the release said. “Volunteering looks good on a resume and can be the perfect way to develop workplace confidence following a career break. Volunteering is also a great way to stay connected with our vibrant community during retirement. Don’t forget, we also have opportunities for Park High School students to earn their required community service hours — why not have fun while you fulfill your requirements?”
“There’s a kind of camaraderie in helping as a volunteer,” Museum Director Laura McCarthy-Cota stated. “It’s fun to share the experience of local history with visitors. It’s a good chance to make new friends and meet people visiting from far and wide.”
McCarthy-Cota said volunteers help out at the front desk greeting visitors and answering general questions, as well help in the gift shop. Schedules can be flexible but usually involve just one 3.5-hour morning or afternoon shift a week. Openings are currently available for both weekdays and weekends, and the museum will be open to the public starting May 20.
Volunteers can also help with other occasions such as the Depot Foundation’s summer and winter events, including the Festival of the Arts.
General information is available on the Depot’s website at www.livingstondepot.org, and anyone interested in signing up is invited to reach the Depot at (406) 222-2300.
