Depot volunteers

Depot volunteers construct summer exhibits.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LIVINGSTON DEPOT CENTER

The Livingston Depot Museum is seeking volunteers to welcome visitors this museum season, starting on May 20.

The Depot is often the first place visitors stop when touring our region, a Depot news release said. Volunteers can help welcome them and share a piece of railroad history. Historical or railroad knowledge is not required.

