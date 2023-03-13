She was born in Livingston in 1933 during the Great Depression. She attended Clyde Park High School in the late ‘40s and rode her horse to school.

She was a community activist for arts and culture in Livingston and founded theatre and writers guilds here. She is the former president of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and did a lot to boost growth and tourism in the community.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters