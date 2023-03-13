She was born in Livingston in 1933 during the Great Depression. She attended Clyde Park High School in the late ‘40s and rode her horse to school.
She was a community activist for arts and culture in Livingston and founded theatre and writers guilds here. She is the former president of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and did a lot to boost growth and tourism in the community.
She owned and operated the historic Murray Hotel in the ‘80s and early ‘90s and let artists and writers stay in rooms for free sometimes, or at discounted rates.
Her name is Patricia Miller and the community celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday in the lobby of the Murray Hotel. The birthday party started at 2 p.m. and family, friends and community members stopped by throughout the afternoon to wish her well and happy birthday.
“She’s such a significant figure and character in the community,” said Dan Kaul, the current owner of the Murray Hotel with his wife, Kathleen. “She’s done so much for Livingston.”
The Kauls purchased the Murray Hotel from Miller and her husband, Cliffton, on Nov. 1, 1991, and have owned it ever since.
Miller, donning a stylish hat and matching zipper vest on Sunday, sat comfortably in a chair at the Murray Hotel and greeted people as they stopped by to shake her hand, hug her and thank her for her service to the community.
When asked what it felt like to be 90, the matriarch replied, “The same as it felt to be 70.”
A piano man stroked the ivories in the lobby as guests mingled and drank champagne and other beverages, snacked on finger food, and perused old photo albums from Miller’s life.
The 90-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother said she just got back from traveling to California where she went fishing for carp. She reflected on her time as the owner and operator of the Murray Hotel.
“It was a rundown hotel when we bought it,” she said. “We borrowed a lot of money and it took a lot to fix it up.”
“The Murray Hotel is really famous now, especially on the West Coast,” said Miller. “The popular slogan has caught on — Hurry to the Murray.”
Miller was one of the founders of the Blue Slipper Theatre in 1964 and helped start local theatre and writers groups. She had a soft spot for artists, musicians and actors who would stay at her hotel. Sam Peckinpah, the notorious movie director from California, moved to Livingston in the 1980s and took up permanent residence on the top floor of the Murray Hotel.
“Sam would bring people in through the windows,” said Miller. “We called him Tricky Sam.”
These days, Miller is doing well and loves being around family like Amber Williams, her granddaughter who organized and planned the birthday party.
“I love Livingston,” said Miller. “Everybody here is so friendly. It’s always been my home.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.