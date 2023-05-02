{p class=”p1”}Livingston Fire & Rescue firefighters Scott Olson{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} and Molly Engle tend to Officer Hunter Grunhurd’s “injuries” during the crisis intervention training scenario on Friday. {/span}{/p} {p class=”p1”}{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/p}
Officer Hannah Buckley gets suited up for crisis intervention, live fire, training with Livingston Police Department on Friday afternoon outside Park High School.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER
Sgt. Kevin Engle, Officer Hannah Buckley, Assistant Chief Wayne Hard and Sgt. Andrew Emmanuel enter Park High during a training scenario on Friday.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER
Enterprise reporter Cassi Geiser joins Livingston Police Sgt. Andrew Emmanuel, with Assistant Chief Wayne Hard, on Friday during a LPD training exercise at Park High.
On Friday afternoon, the Livingston Police Department, along with Livingston Fire & Rescue, engaged in a live fire CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) at Park High School.
“It’s really good training that the officers take advantage of,” said Livingston Police Department assistant chief Wayne Hard. “They take it very seriously because they know their job is to enter the hospital, school, etc. and confront someone, who might be shooting or wanting to do harm to innocent people, and be willing to put themselves in that position to protect members of the community. I think it went really well. The officers enjoyed it and got some really good take aways on what they’re doing well and where they can improve. This week we will do an assessment to see where we can improve and further enforce the things we are doing well.”
The training is done to ready officers for a potential emergency situation by elevating stress levels for better understanding of being in the situation and put into action tactics learned in the classroom, according to Hard.
The scenario was that of officers dispatched to shots fired inside the school. Once officers made entry into the school, which was unlocked by someone playing a janitor, they would began to search classrooms and look for open doors.
During the search, additional shots were fired by the bad guy, played by LPD Chief Dale Johnson, from a main lobby. At this time officers stop searching and immediately seek the source of gun fire to eliminate the threat.
Several scenarios were run through the afternoon. One officer played being injured, giving LFR firefighters training in assisting a wounded officer in a dangerous environment.
Training rounds, consisting of a standard bullet with a plastic tip full of paint are used, to see where the shots contacted the suspect and give officers in training the adrenaline that comes with live rounds flying at them.
“I think it’s important for the community to know we are always training,” said Hard. “Our officers are well trained. They are sent to P.O.S.T. certified trainings statewide and we have a nice training budge, provided by the city. People who aren’t trained well don’t perform well. Our goal is to serve the community and treat people with respect and I think a big part of that is the training component”
Reporter’s NotebookI was asked before the initial scenario began if I would like to participate, and of course, I was excited to be part of this. I was patted down to ensure I had no real weaponry of any kind. I was at short safety briefing by Detective Jason Gunderson, then fitted with a combat ready helmet and given a weapon loaded with training rounds. The adrenaline of simply holding this training weapon and knowing I might be dodging training bullets, that would feel similar to paint balls, further led me to take it seriously, to me those don’t feel good.
I followed Sgt. Andrew Emmanuel, and listening to his directives, we searched the classroom then heard shots being fired and carefully yet quickly went to the area where we heard the shots. Sgt. Emmanuel was using an automatic rifle and dropped the suspect within seconds. I noticed that had I shot my weapon I would’ve hit the Sgt., so I simply covered him. Emmanuel then instructed me to point my weapon at the suspect and shoot him if he moved. The chief did not move and I never needed to shoot my training rounds, however, it was a lot of fun and got my heart rate up. Thank you to the detective, trooper, sergeant, chiefs and officers as well as LFR for allowing me to take part in this.
