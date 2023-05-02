On Friday afternoon, the Livingston Police Department, along with Livingston Fire & Rescue, engaged in a live fire CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) at Park High School.

“It’s really good training that the officers take advantage of,” said Livingston Police Department assistant chief Wayne Hard. “They take it very seriously because they know their job is to enter the hospital, school, etc. and confront someone, who might be shooting or wanting to do harm to innocent people, and be willing to put themselves in that position to protect members of the community. I think it went really well. The officers enjoyed it and got some really good take aways on what they’re doing well and where they can improve. This week we will do an assessment to see where we can improve and further enforce the things we are doing well.”

