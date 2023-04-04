Wheatgrass Books will host author Dennis Gaub for a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Attendees can chat with the author and get a book signed.
Gaub is the author of “Lindbergh in Montana,” his fourth book, all of which are based on topics drawn from Montana history, a Wheatgrass news release said.
Gaub, a Montana native who received his journalism degree from Northwestern University, spent 25 years as a reporter and editor for newspapers in Colorado, Michigan, Wyoming, and Montana. He retired from the tech industry in 2017 and has since devoted his time to creative writing. He and his wife, Cathie, live in Billings, Montana.
Charles Lindbergh, the most famous person in the world after his 1927 transatlantic flight and a legendary flier to this day, made a lasting impact on Montana. He first came to the Treasure State in 1922 as a wing walker and parachute jumper with a barnstorming outfit that performed at fairs and exhibitions in Billings, Lewistown, and neighboring communities.
He returned to Montana in 1927 during his nationwide tour to promote commercial flight, and he visited the state several more times before his death in 1974. Lindbergh’s influence on Montana goes beyond airplanes and flight. He is credited with influencing the state’s efforts to conserve its natural beauty, and his vision lives on, the release said.
Wheatgrass Books is located at 120 N. Main St. in downtown Livingston. The free event begins at 11 a.m. with a reading, book signing, chalk party, and reception with treats from locally owned Daisy Donuts and Blue Bean Coffee.