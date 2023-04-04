Lindbergh in Montana

Wheatgrass Books will host author Dennis Gaub for a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Attendees can chat with the author and get a book signed.

Gaub is the author of “Lindbergh in Montana,” his fourth book, all of which are based on topics drawn from Montana history, a Wheatgrass news release said.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters