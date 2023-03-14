The Livingston HealthCare Foundation has selected Jessica Wilcox, MS, RDN, LN, as its executive director, effective Feb. 5.
Wilcox, a longtime LHC employee, will be stepping away from her role as Community Health coordinator to focus on foundation work, LHC said in a recent news release.
“Wilcox’s long-term commitment to her community is evident to all who encounter her,” the release said “For the past six years as community health coordinator — and in her previous roles as dietitian and Café Fresh manage — she has developed great relationships with community partners, benefitting all in the area. She has also served as LiveWell49 Coalition facilitator, which strengthened her interest in stewarding community engagement for LHC.”
Wilcox is actively engaged in local civics, land use and development, the release said, adding that she is well-versed in board dynamics and team building. She serves on the City of Livingston Planning Board and has also served on the boards of the Livingston Food Resource Center, the Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network (ASPEN) and Windrider Transit.
“Jessie is a long-time LHC employee who has the knowledge and experience to be an exceptional leader of the Foundation,” stated Foundation Board Chairman Steve woodruff. “She has a proven track record of strengthening Park County’s community through her involvement in a variety of nonprofit enterprises. Finally, and most importantly, Jessie is committed to building relationships with the LHC medical community, and the individuals who rely on LHC for their medical care.”
Wilcox said she views supporting the health and wellbeing of area residents as one of the most meaningful ways that she can give back to her community.
“An investment in Livingston HealthCare is an investment in the wellbeing of our community,” she stated. “I look forward to guiding the Foundation in its work to support LHC’s continued excellence in patient-centered care.”
The Livingston HealthCare Foundation is a private 501©3 organization that raises the private funds needed by Livingston HealthCare to build and sustain a range of quality and accessible health care services.
One-hundred percent of funds raised by the Foundation go directly to support Livingston HealthCare services and facilities to support the health and wellness needs of our community.
