Jessica Wilcox

JESSICA WILCOX

The Livingston HealthCare Foundation has selected Jessica Wilcox, MS, RDN, LN, as its executive director, effective Feb. 5.

Wilcox, a longtime LHC employee, will be stepping away from her role as Community Health coordinator to focus on foundation work, LHC said in a recent news release.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters