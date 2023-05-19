Sacajawea

The Sacajawea statue in the park.

Almost 217 years ago, a portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition that included Capt. William Clark and guide Sacajawea explored the Yellowstone River valley.

An traveling exhibit highlighting the Lewis and Clark Expedition opened Friday at the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center.

