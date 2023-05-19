Almost 217 years ago, a portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition that included Capt. William Clark and guide Sacajawea explored the Yellowstone River valley.
An traveling exhibit highlighting the Lewis and Clark Expedition opened Friday at the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center.
Made possible by the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the exhibit will remain in Livingston for 11 weeks, according to Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re the only two communities in the state of Montana that are getting this huge exhibit, and I am so excited about getting it here,” said Feigel. “It’s taken me two years to get it.”
The exhibit also will be in Great Falls.
“Please stop by or share the news for kids, family visits or with travelers coming this spring and summer,” said Feigel.
The Chamber has to pay costs associated with packing up the exhibit materials and shipping them, so donations are being sought, Feigel said.
Only a part of the Lewis and Clark Expedition came through the Yellowstone River valley and the Livingston area in 1806. It consisted of William Clark, his Shoshone guide Sacajawea, her baby, “Pomp,” and 10 men who were part of the Corps of Discovery. The Corps of Discovery was a U.S. Army unit that formed the core of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, an expedition that lasted from May 1804 to September 1806.
“We were one of the most difficult states for Lewis and Clark to get across,” Feigel wrote. “There are so many areas of our community that were really found because of them.”
