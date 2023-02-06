Locals broke public engagement records in Livingston with more than 1,600 comments shaping the unified vision for our community’s future in the Livingston Growth Policy. After the Growth Policy was unanimously adopted by the City Commission, the resounding theme continues to be the glaring urgency that we must not let it collect dust on a shelf because, simply put, time is of the essence and our community is ready to get to work.
City Manager Grant Gager is ready to unveil a work plan for the City to carry our shared goals forward off the pages and into community driven solutions. Just like the collaborative undertaking to create the Growth Policy, the opportunities for the public to engage and shape the outcomes will be numerous.
Please join the Livingston City Commission at our next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the City-County Complex, or remotely online. We will learn and discuss the major priorities for the next few months as our Growth Policy comes to life.
Chairperson Melissa Nootz
Livingston City Commission