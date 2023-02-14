L’esprit has received a $125,000 grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to support Park and Sweet Grass Counties first Assertive Community Treatment program, a L’esprit news release said.
L’espirt Mental Health Center will establish a new Montana Assertive Community Treatment (MACT) team to provide community-based treatment to individuals with severe mental illness and substance use disorders in Park and Sweet Grass Counties.
MACT allows people with longstanding, severe, or disabling mental illnesses to live and function safely in their homes and communities rather than being hospitalize, the release said. Once established, the MACT team will help decrease the number of behavioral health crises resulting in emergency room visits, hospitalization, and incarceration. Funds will offset the transition of L’esprit staff onto the MACT team, onboard clients, and technical assistance. Partners include Community Health Partners, law enforcement, hospitals, and the Human Resource Development Council.
“We are ecstatic to be working with MHCF, and our community partners, to bring a vital program to our region.” L’esprit CEO Maria Mulvaugh said in the release. “This program will increase client access to comprehensive support outside of the traditional clinical settings and support our objective to reduce reliance on higher level interventions, such as law enforcement resources and Emergency Room visits.”
Historically, Park County and Sweet Grass counties are rural counties, with a lack of adequate mental health services, according to the release. There are very few crisis services available to these communities, which causes increased use of law enforcement and emergency rooms to mitigate mental health crises. MACT will fill a need not met by other resources and a significant gap in community mental health services.
Currently, there are no existing intensive outpatient services to serve adults with severe mentally disabling illnesses. L’esprit will soon extend services to communities that border Yellowstone National Park and to Sweet Grass County, including residents, of Big Timber, Greycliff, McLeod and Melville.
Adults who qualify for MACT have a SDMI that is moderate to severe. Their SDMI may affect their ability to independently function in the community, maintain stable housing, maintain a job or relationships, and may impair their daily living activities. A behavioral health service delivery model aids the client in recovery through an individualized treatment plan to reduce disability, restore and maintain the clients functional level and to monitor and improve their social determinants of health.
There is a significant cost to using emergency services, emergency rooms, hospitals, inpatient psychiatric, law enforcement, and various other crisis services for adults with SDMI who would be more appropriately served through lower levels of care. While MACT will not end the need for those higher levels of care, MACT programs have been shown to significantly reduce the reliance on hospitals and law enforcement interventions.
L’esprit became a Licensed Mental Health Center in June 2015, offering licensed youth services including case management, home support, outpatient therapy, medication management, community based psychiatric rehabilitation and support and a special endorsement for Comprehensive School & Community Services. Through intensive work with children and their families, L’esprit leadership aspired to discover paths that could lead to greater mental wellness and support. In 2016, licensed mental health adult services were established and the following year, L’esprit became licensed to provide youth and adult day treatment services. In 2019, L’esprit became a Licensed Substance Use & Recovery Program for adolescents and adults. L’esprit envisions a community where mental health is an integral part of an accepting, nurturing and supportive environment. www.lespritmt.com, the release said.
The Montana Healthcare Foundation makes strategic investments to improve the health and well-being of all Montanans. Created in 2013, MHCF has approximately $200 million in assets, making it Montana’s largest health-focused, private foundation.