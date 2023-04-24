IMG_5670.jpeg

Les Schwab Tire Center personnel exchange high-fives at the ribbon cutting for the shop’s grand opening on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Les Schwab

Tire techs and mechanics were seen bustling around to change tires with the new equipment at grand opening Friday for the new Les Schwab Tire Center. The store, located at 1222 E. Park St in Livingston, had its regular opening on April 12.

“It went really well I was pleased with the support from the community and folks coming in to say hi and participate,” said store manager John Skinner of the grand opening. “We are a pretty small facility and couldn’t accommodate a bounce house, but it was still a great time. It was great to see people sitting down in the show room and see how connected the community is.”

