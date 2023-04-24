Tire techs and mechanics were seen bustling around to change tires with the new equipment at grand opening Friday for the new Les Schwab Tire Center. The store, located at 1222 E. Park St in Livingston, had its regular opening on April 12.
“It went really well I was pleased with the support from the community and folks coming in to say hi and participate,” said store manager John Skinner of the grand opening. “We are a pretty small facility and couldn’t accommodate a bounce house, but it was still a great time. It was great to see people sitting down in the show room and see how connected the community is.”
On Friday morning, the ribbon cutting was led by Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Leslie Feigel. Inside the showroom there was a spinning wheel where attendees could win prizes such as a free oil change or a pair of sunglasses, as well as a drawing for a $1,500 gift card, which will be announced Monday afternoon.
There were also donuts available from Daisy Donuts, and outside Up in Smoke BBQ was giving out lunch to attendees free of charge. Cake was cut and served around noon.
The shop also presented Park High Activities Athletic Director Nate Parseghian with a donation of $900 to join the Purple and Gold sponsorship program. According to Parseghian, money raised through the program purchases athletic training supplies, coach professional development training, and addresses sports technology needs like video software and equipment to analyze game film.
“Park High School is incredibly thankful to our local businesses that participate in the Purple and Gold program and we are really excited to see Les Schwab open in Livingston and have an immediate impact on our community,” Parseghian said.
On Saturday the festivities continued and a cake was provided, along with more donuts, this time by The Community Bakery.
“The local community bakery provided the baked goods on Saturday — they were phenomenal,” Skinner said.
Les Schwab Tire Center can be reached at (406) 333-0002.
