A new business, the Les Schwab Tire Center, is coming to Livingston. Its management team said it is anxious open and connect with the community, starting April 12.

With still a few weeks to go, the store is full of brand-new state-of-the-art equipment, and according to store Manager John Skinner, HQ did not skimp on supplying the very best for the new location.

