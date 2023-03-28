A new business, the Les Schwab Tire Center, is coming to Livingston. Its management team said it is anxious open and connect with the community, starting April 12.
With still a few weeks to go, the store is full of brand-new state-of-the-art equipment, and according to store Manager John Skinner, HQ did not skimp on supplying the very best for the new location.
Skinner, who has been with the company for 30 years starting in Sandy, Oregon, and Assistant Manager DJ Maefau — originally from Libby, with the company for eight years — said that they are both excited to be part of the Livingston community, make connections and give back.
“Our customers are everything to us. Without them we have no reason to open the doors. We are excited to be in this community and so thankful to the people of Livingston for their support,” Skinner said.
Les Schwab Tire Center was started in 1952 in Oregon by Les Schwab. The company covers the western continental U.S. and Alaska with 512 stores strong, and growing.
Skinner said a significant part of Les Schwab’s values incorporate keeping money in the rural communities where the company offers services. With the passing of Les Schwab in 2007, the traditional values and foundation remain with the company today.
The company also seeks to give back by employing locally and sourcing supplies locally as often as possible. Les Schwab also intends to support local schools and events such as the rodeo and charities, according to Skinner.
Skinner said the new store is planning to fill about 12 positions, possibly more, and they are actively seeking a person to fill the sales/administrator/bookkeeper position. The best way to apply is to visit lesschwab.com.
Les Schwab Tire Center will hold grand opening at the new store, located at 1222 E. Park St in Livingston, on April 21 and 22. There will be a ribbon cutting April 21 and a food truck with free food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next day. The weekend’s festivities will also include a spinning wheel, balloons and cake.
