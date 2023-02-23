The public is invited to attend a legislative forum Saturday morning at the City-County Complex in Livingston.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the government center at 414 E. Callender St., and feature District 60 Rep. Laurie Bishop, District 30 Sen. John Esp and District 59 Rep. Marty Malone. Each legislator will talk about their current legislative efforts, and then the public will be asked to weigh in with questions, according to Margarita McLarty, member of the nonprofit sponsoring the event, Montana Women For.
“We want their take and we want give and take,” McLarty said Wednesday. “We want to have a civil, productive, personable conversation.”
A nonprofit activist group, Montana Women For held a similar event four years ago at the same place, she said.
“We had a really good community gathering and meeting,” McLarty recalled. “It was a win. I don’t think we changed anybody’s radical opinion, but I think we realized we can talk with respect and behave ourselves as neighbors and community members rather than holler from afar.”
McClarty called the upcoming event “nonpartisan” and said “everybody’s welcome.”
A video recording of the event will be available for those unable to participate live, McLarty said.