The public is invited to attend a legislative forum Saturday morning at the City-County Complex in Livingston.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the government center at 414 E. Callender St., and feature District 60 Rep. Laurie Bishop, District 30 Sen. John Esp and District 59 Rep. Marty Malone. Each legislator will talk about their current legislative efforts, and then the public will be asked to weigh in with questions, according to Margarita McLarty, member of the nonprofit sponsoring the event, Montana Women For.