A local judge is trying to expedite the resolution of a lawsuit between the city of Livingston and the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.
Judge Brenda R. Gilbert began tightening the screws last Wednesday after the parties failed to show up to a hearing that day and missed a key deadline, according to court documents.
The city and chamber must show up to court on Feb. 15 or face a dismissal of their claims or defenses, according to an order Gilbert filed on Feb. 1.
The chamber, a nonprofit corporation, sued the city in 2020, alleging the city improperly designated the Livingston Business Improvement District, or LBID, as the official Convention & Visitors Bureau, thereby depriving the chamber of Tourism Business Improvement District, or TBID, tax dollars. About $30,000 in annual TBID funds were on the line, according to the chamber’s amended complaint filed on June 11, 2020.
Only one nonprofit at a time may be designated by the local governing body as a CVB, according to court filings by both parties.
TBID funds are assessed and collected by several cities in Montana, and are not part of the 8% Lodging Facility Sales and Use Tax, nor are they the same as the resort tax. TBIDs are created through local governments to aid in tourism, promotion, and marketing within the district, according to a fact sheet at https://mtrevenue.gov/.
The chamber, in its amended complaint, alleged the LBID was granted CVB designation during an illegal City Commission meeting on April 14, 2020, and through a “sham bidding procedure that was the product of bad faith, fraud, corruption, or otherwise arbitrary.”
“In light of the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting emergency state and local orders prohibiting large congregations, the April 14, 2020 meeting was supposed to address only ‘essential business,’” reads the complaint. “The purported change of the CVB designation from the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau to the LBID was not ‘essential business.’”
The City Commission designated the LBID as the CVB that day in a 4-0 vote on Resolution 4894, but because the meeting was held allegedly in violation of open meetings law, the resolution “is unlawful and should be declared void,” according to the chamber's complaint.
The city, in a response to the chamber’s complaint filed on July 15, 2020, denies there was any violation of open meeting law and denies the chamber’s claim that the bidding process was a sham.
According to the city’s response, the chamber didn’t submit its bid for CVB status by “the original deadline” and is legally barred from taking legal action against the city, because the chamber has no property interest at issue and was owed nothing by the city.
“’The Court cannot exercise jurisdiction to interfere with the legislative process of the City of Livingston Commission, including resolutions to amend or rescind the Convention and Visitors Bureau designation,’” reads the city’s filing, which quotes from a March 23, 2020, Sixth Judicial District court order.
The court had issued a March 23, 2020, order dissolving temporary restraining orders each party had obtained against the other. This allowed the chamber to submit a bid for the CVB designation, according to the chamber’s complaint.
The LBID is not qualified to be the local CVB, because “its authority is limited to promoting business activity, not tourism, and the area of its authority is limited to a small part of downtown Livingston rather than the broader area to be served with promotion and marketing for tourism activity,” according to the chamber’s complaint.” The city explicitly denied this claim in its answer.
The parties had been scheduled to appear before Gilbert for an 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 status conference but they didn’t show up, according to an order she filed later that day in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court.
“None of the parties and no counsel appeared for the Status Conference,” reads her order.
The court's first attempt to get the city and chamber to choose a settlement master or mediator was an order on Aug. 4, 2020. Gilbert’s latest attempt was an order issued on Sept. 16, 2022 – the court’s ninth attempt, according to Gilbert’s Feb. 1 order. Per her order on Sept. 16, 2022, the parties had until Dec. 13, 2022, to notify the court of their selection of a settlement master or mediator, but they reportedly missed this deadline. Gilbert issued another order with the deadline of Jan. 23, and the parties again failed to notify the court of their selection of a settlement master or mediator and missed the Feb. 1 hearing.
Gilbert has ordered the parties to appear before her court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.
“Failure of a party or a party’s counsel, if represented, to appear at the hearing … may result in an Order dismissing that party’s claims or defenses herein,” reads her order.
The chamber wasn’t aware of the Feb. 1 conference and delays in the case have occurred due to a change in attorneys among both litigants and the death of Livingston City Manager Michael Kardoes, according to Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kardoes was named in the suit as a defendant along with the city.
"We're trying to move on, and we’re trying to be super positive and work with the city,” Feigel said in a Monday email. “We’re the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Information Center and Visitors Center for Livingston and beyond since 1909, and we still work on tourism marketing and see over 4,000 travelers a year with the equal number of calls for assistance. Even though we don’t have all the money we used to have, we still find ways to do these functions with grants and membership funds.”
Feigel expressed hope that the chamber can someday get the CVB designation and TBID funds back, or work with the LBID.
“For now, we move on to great things for our businesses and communities with less funds but more heart and effort,” Feigel wrote.