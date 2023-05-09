Eighth graders from Sleeping Giant Middle School learned about the workings of our local law enforcement, legal and judicial system, health department, commissioners, and search and rescue unit during a Cougar Career Days event at the City-County Complex last week.

“The sheriff’s office was honored to be part of Cougar Day last week,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler of the event. “We are always excited to take part in any program that pours back into the lives of the youth in our community.”

