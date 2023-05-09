Sleeping Giant Middle School students stand by as Sergeant Andrew Emmanuel and K-9 Officer Briggs, left, show how the dog is happily doing his job, without aggression or reactivity, in a scenario where Officer Hunter Grunhurd plays a uncooperative suspect during Cougar Career Days at the City-County Complex in Livingston on Thursday.
Lee Watson, right, Park County Search and Rescue coordinator, helps eighth-graders Carlie Bober and Lexi Melin complete their knots as part of Cougar Career Days, PCSAR station, outside the City-County Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Det. Rhenon Stoddard goes over the steps and methods to processing a crime scene with SGMS eighth graders on Thursday at the Law and Order Cougar Career Days event at the City-County Complex in Livingston.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Eighth graders from Sleeping Giant Middle School learned about the workings of our local law enforcement, legal and judicial system, health department, commissioners, and search and rescue unit during a Cougar Career Days event at the City-County Complex last week.
“The sheriff’s office was honored to be part of Cougar Day last week,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler of the event. “We are always excited to take part in any program that pours back into the lives of the youth in our community.”
The morning started around 9 a.m. with a presentation by Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter and Deputy County Attorney Chad Glenn about the workings of, and information about, careers in the legal system of Park County and beyond. Introductions to local law enforcement, county employees, and firefighters took place before the meeting was adjourned.
Stations were set up with different interactive trainings to give students a taste of what careers in the respective fields would look like.
Livingston Police Department’s K-9 officers Briggs and Rhino, with handlers Sergeants Andrew Emmanuel and Dan Lashinkski, along with Officer Hunter Grunhurd showed how the K-9 officers do their job and discussed the dogs’ specialized training.
Park County Search and Rescue led by Lee Watson, PCSAR coordinator, practiced some safety knots and talked about the process of SAR. Crime Scene Investigations took place inside the Park County Sheriff’s Office, led by Detectives Brian Green and Rhenon Stoddard where students would analyze and learn the steps involved in processing a crime scene.
Students got to take a closer look into police cruisers and assist with a vehicle search as well as wear some of the gear State Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies might need with Montana State Trooper Kyle McLaughlin and Deputy Joseph Luther.
Livingston Fire & Rescue talked to them about fire and the different trucks as well as performing an ambulance scenario.
Kids looked under a microscope at spoiled foods, with the PC Health Department, led by sanitarians Kaleb Pearson and Ryan Becker. Park County Emergency Services Director and Fire Warden Greg Coleman discussed emergency management and preparedness. Students learned how our County Commission works by sitting in on a mock commission meeting with PC Commissioner Bill Berg, and secretary Carly Ahern.
Cougar Career Days is a program put on by the Community School Collaborative, for Sleeping Giant Middle Schoolers, that gives students real world knowledge and experience in different local careers alongside local, participating businesses.
