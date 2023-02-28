Three state legislators spent more than two and a half hours on a sunny Saturday morning with Park County residents.
In the community room of the City/County Complex, District 60 Rep. Laurie Bishop, District 30 Sen. John Esp and District 59 Rep. Marty Malone fielded questions about judges, abortion, gun law, and more.
“My core beliefs are that an unborn child deserves protection — can’t change that,” said Esp, a Republican senator, in an answer to someone who asked him why he supported a bill to exempt the right to abortion from the state constitution’s privacy clause.
Malone, also a Republican, expressed a similar view, and wasn’t shy about injecting it into a discussion of the environment. He lamented that the law states that “all persons born are entitled to a healthy and clean environment,” which he said implies “someone in the womb is not eligible. Think about it.”
This sparked some scattered laughter and no applause. The next audience question challenged the legislators to say how they would feel if “a panel of women” were making decisions about men’s health and reproductive decisions.
“I’m a right to life guy, so,” Malone replied.
Malone expressed support for abortion only in cases where not performing the procedure would imperil the life of the mother. He clarified that abortion shouldn’t be allowed for “the health of the mother” but to prevent the “death of the mother.”
Bishop, a Democrat, garnered the most applause from the audience on Saturday.
THE GUN DEBATE
In an answer to an audience question regarding how to address the threat of school shootings, Bishop said she disagreed with Esp and Malone who said the issue called for better parenting.
“I’d love to see more support for families, but I think when we’re talking about these policies ... kids are under a lot of pressure and they know that this is a risk for them every days, and I think we do have a responsibility for that,” said Bishop. “Policies have been used in other states that have been shown to have some progress. But it’s a national level fight. We do know that the relationship between firearm is different [here] than in New Jersey.
Bishop said the gun debate is also about preventing suicides.
“We have one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, and there’s a strong link between firearm ownership and suicide rates,” Bishop said.
She garnered applause after she said Montanans “can’t even have the conversation” about the issue “and that’s a problem.”
Malone then quipped that perhaps the state should take everyone’s guns away, which sparked sounds of frustration from some audience members, with one person claiming loudly that no one was asking for that.
“What is wrong with society? Put your guns in the gun safe, for crying out loud,” said Malone.
Esp also called for more parental responsibility and spoke of the state of the nation when he was younger.
“It comes down to, parents gotta teach their kids manners,” Esp said. “My gun was in the gun rack in the back of the truck when I went to school. At some point, society has to take responsibility for where we’re going. It’s not up to the legislature for those kinds of societal changes, in my view.”
Esp did garner some applause on this topic after he said he voted for a defeated measure that would have added firearm safety classes to public education curriculum. Bishop said she also supported that effort.
“Things have changed over time, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a gun everywhere and I have voted that way,” Esp said. “But at some point, it’s about parenting.”
The three lawmakers were in agreement on some issues, such as whether the Legislature should go to an annual session. All three were warm to the idea.
“Right now, you’re up there [at the capitol] for 90 days, you’re making 100 bucks a day and spending 120, you’re away from your family and most people — a lot of people up there have businesses,” Malone said. “I like the idea of doing non-budgetary bills for 45 [days] and money bills for other 45, [so] all legislators can be involved in the budget”
Bishop indicated going to an annual session would make for a more diverse body of lawmakers.
“I don’t think that the makeup of those who are able to serve under this design reflects all the voices of Montanans,” Bishop said, which sparked applause.
Esp lamented that although many people in the know might be for an annual session, the majority of Montanans “would not agree with it.”
“It might be a fine idea, I just don’t think it’ll ever happen,” Esp said.
LGBTQ bills
One audience member asked about pending bills HB 234, SB 99 and HB 359, and asked the lawmakers what they were doing to support LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ youth. Esp and Malone expressed various degrees of support for the bills, while Bishop said she’s “opposed to all of these bills.”
HB 234 would remove a defense to prosecution under state law 45-8-206 pertaining to “public display or dissemination of obscene material to minors.” The bill would remove the defense for employees of public schools.
HB 359 would prohibit minors from attending drag shows, entering sexually oriented businesses and prohibit drag performances in libraries or schools that receive state funding.
SB 99 would prohibit “certain medical and surgical treatments to treat minors with gender dysphoria” and prohibit public funds and employees from being used for such treatments, among other legal changes. The purpose of the law would be to protect minors and their families from any pressure to receive “harmful, experimental puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and to undergo irreversible, life-altering surgical procedures to change sex prior to attaining the age of majority.”
“I don’t think minor children should be allowed to have surgery to change their gender,” Esp said. “When they’re 18 fine. I just don’t think minor children should have that drastic of a change at that young of an age.”
Malone expressed opposition to having drag shows in grade schools.
Bishop condemned HB 234 as “censorship flat out” that is “particularly focused at the LGBTQ community.” She said the bill won’t hold up in court and said such bills “are having an extraordinarily harmful impact” on LGBTQ Montanans, as evidenced from “very specific reports” her office has received.
“We’re not having an honest conversation about suicide among the LGBTQ community, and it is negatively impacted when our kids and adults are not accepted both in their families and their community,” Bishop said.
Regarding gender affirmation surgery, Bishop said it’s “against best practices for youth under the age of 18 to have any surgical procedures.”
A New York Times article published on Sept. 26, 2022, is entitled “More Trans Teens Are Choosing ‘Top Surgery.’” A New Yorker article from March 18, 2013, is about a 16-year-old girl who “started taking testosterone and had a mastectomy.” As of Monday, the Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital offered “vaginoplasty, metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, chest reconstruction, breast augmentation, facial harmonization and other gender affirmation surgeries to eligible patients,” but only performs genital surgeries on people age 18 and older.
“We are guided by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) standards and other criteria to surgically treat people who are stable in their gender identity and have documentation of persistent gender dysphoria,” reads the hospital’s site.
The Livingston Enterprise requested clarification on this issue from Bishop on Monday via email and phone call but didn’t receive a reply by deadline. More information will be released when available.
In an answer to an audience member’s question of what the legislature is doing to fight human-caused climate change, Bishop and Malone expressed support for wind power. Esp said he’s focused his efforts on state finance and hasn’t had time to look into that issue.
One audience member noted this legislative session includes proposals to change the state constitution. Esp and Malone indicated they’re open to at least some of them, such as SB 154, which passed the Senate and would amend the constitution to explicitly state that right to privacy does not include right to abortion.
“Times change, constitutions change,” Malone said. “We’ve amended it several times before. It takes a pile of money to amend it.”
Malone proposed making judges run for specific districts representing geographic areas. There are no pending bills that would enact this change.
“I’d really like to see judges run by district from around the state instead of all from Helena,” Malone said.
Malone and Esp expressed a willingness to consider changes that would give voters and legislators more of an insight into the judicial philosophy of a given candidate for supreme court.
“There’s way too much money going to the Supreme Court race, and you still don’t know how they stand ... what their judicial philosophies are,” Malone said.
Bishop said campaign finance reform would be a better remedy for this concern. There’s been an unprecedented number of bills filed that “were known to be unconstitutional,” Bishop said, which garnered applause.
Malone and Esp disagreed. Malone said just because there’s a legal note attached to a bill “doesn’t mean it’s unconstitutional.”
“We have to be free to pass laws, and somebody gets to decide if they’re constitutional or not if they want to,” Esp said.
Bishop said she’ll oppose any changes to the state constitution.
The conference room at the City/County Complex was set up for 75 attendees and was almost full for the event, which was sponsored by Montana Women For. The event was moderated by Nelson King, representing the group Indivisible Upper Yellowstone.
“It speaks well that this is a non-election year without a whole lot of high-profile stuff except the legislature, and yet people are obviously interested enough to show up on a Saturday at 10 a.m.,” King said. “That’s really encouraging.”