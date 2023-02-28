Lawmakers talk politics

Montana state legislators convened Saturday in Livingston to discuss issues and take questions from the audience. From left are Marty Malone, Laurie Bishop and John Esp.

 Photo by Sean Batura

Three state legislators spent more than two and a half hours on a sunny Saturday morning with Park County residents.

In the community room of the City/County Complex, District 60 Rep. Laurie Bishop, District 30 Sen. John Esp and District 59 Rep. Marty Malone fielded questions about judges, abortion, gun law, and more.