Reflecting on Women’s History Month in March, State Rep. Laurie Bishop says there are more opportunities for women than when she was a youngster, but added there’s still much to be done.

“There is still a long way to go to fight well-established stigmas and structures that hold us back,” Bishop told the Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.

Did you know?

AMERICA’S FIRST CONGRESSWOMAN WAS FROM MONTANA

Four years before ratification of the 19th Amendment secured American women’s constitutional right to vote, Jeannette Rankin became the first woman elected to Congress, according to the National Archives Museum. Rankin was sworn in as a Representative-at-large for Montana on April 2, 1917, and served a second term in the House in 1941.

She opposed the U.S. entry into World War I and World War II, which cost her reelection in both terms, according to the museum.

Rankin cast the sole vote against declaring war on Japan, and it was around this time that she uttered one of her most well-known quotes: “As a woman I can’t go to war, and I refuse to send anyone else.”

Following the vote, she was forced to shelter in a phone booth while awaiting police escort to her office, according to Smithsonian Magazine.