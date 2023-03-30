Reflecting on Women’s History Month in March, State Rep. Laurie Bishop says there are more opportunities for women than when she was a youngster, but added there’s still much to be done.
“There is still a long way to go to fight well-established stigmas and structures that hold us back,” Bishop told the Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.
Women’s History Month wraps up Friday, after observances all over the country that included a presidential proclamation and a March 22 event at the Montana State Capitol that featured remarks by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras.
Asked what her thoughts were on Women’s History Month, replied Bishop: “Holding space for learning and understanding is important, and also ripe for performative actions that can make people feel good, but don’t have lasting impact. I want more women in power. Period.”
A Livingston resident, Bishop said her career working statewide in the nonprofit, youth development and education sectors led her to notice that a lot of the populations served in those fields were “more often women.” She also noticed that there was a “disproportionate representation of men in the highest positions of administrations.”
Before her careers in those sectors, however, Bishop co-owned a coffee house with her husband near Syracuse University in New York about a year after she graduated from college there in 1992. She took over much of the day-to-day operations.
“As a young, female business owner, I regularly had male salesmen come into the store looking for the owners,” Bishop said. “When I said my husband and I owned the business, they regularly asked for him, assuming he was the one in charge.”
Asked whether she’s encountered sexism at the state capitol, Bishop said “it’s sneaky and subtle.”
“It’s in the number of men who call you ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ and activities for legislative spouses that assume they will be women who are able to stay with their husbands in Helena during the session,” she said. “It’s also in the ways we watch each other be treated, which is complicated, but definitely leaves women knowing the power is not intended to be equally theirs.”
Bishop has served in the Montana House of Representatives from the 60th district since 2017 as a member of the Democratic Party. During her tenure in the state house she has served as chair of the Democratic caucus.
Asked whether women face challenges today that she didn’t when she was younger, Bishop noted that social media as a means of objectification is new.
“Because girls and women can so often feel as though their worth is related to their appearance, I do think the constant curated imagery of social media is harder than in my youth,” Bishop said. “The flip side is there is also a more expansive ability to connect with others outside your school or community and to envision more possibilities. While safety is a concern, I do think that is a plus.”
Asked whether there are any female role models who have inspired her, Bishop said the most inspiring women for her are not the typical role models.
“They’re the single women, the single mothers, the ones taking care of our kids and parents and keeping our service market moving so that our economy can keep chugging — all while being paid some of the lowest wages, even than their male peers,” Bishop said.
Asked whether she has any advice for young women, said Bishop: “Know that you are worthy, capable and not alone.”
Bishop can be followed on social media at https://www.facebook.com/LaurieBishopMT and her work at the legislature can be followed at https://bit.ly/3TYEvAb.
