Park County saved about $500,000 last fiscal year using a landfill instead of the city of Livingston’s transfer station, the county public works director confirmed in recent days.
In July 2022, the county began using Logan Landfill off Interstate 90 west of Manhattan. This caused a reduction in disposal fee costs, which saved the county $15,000 in January alone, according to Matt Whitman, Park County Public Works director.
Park County Solid Waste District #1 pays for garbage disposal services in the unincorporated area.
All households and businesses of Park County are considered members of the district except city residents. Fees are assessed to all lots, parcels of land, or condominiums in the district that are receiving a service, for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the district. Any habitable building attached to real property also are considered for assessment.
Persons outside the district may use county garbage collection sites for residential trash after purchasing an out of district permits. Businesses outside the district may use the collection sites for commercial garbage after purchasing an Out of District Permit equal to $227 times the number of units for their business type.
Access and disposal at county garbage collection sites is restricted to those who have paid refuse assessments.
What can be disposed of
Disposal at the sites is restricted to residential waste only. Disposal of large bulky items, furniture, construction, and demolition debris is not allowed at the county collection sites and must be transported
to a licensed sanitary landfill or transfer station for disposal.
Hazardous materials including friable and un-friable asbestos containing materials including vermiculite are not allowed at county collection sites.
Disposal of green waste is only allowed at specific collection sites.
*From Park County Solid Waste District #1 Fee Policy and Schedule of Rates