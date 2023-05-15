Dirt never felt better as it all came together on a lovely afternoon in early May 2021. I was sitting on the driveway of my older son Sam’s house in Madison, Wisconsin. My two-year old granddaughter Eddy Mae was foraging for ants and bringing me sticks to assess for overall stick quality, using a metric known only to her relentlessly inquisitive mind.
I turned my face up to meet the bluebird sky and premature 80-degree sunshine. It was a subtly sublime 45 minutes or so, an almost unfathomable respite from the COVID pandemic that after more than a year had left all of us Zoomed out, saddened in countless ways, longing for human contact in a broken world.
With another semester at Montana State University in the books and the Yellowstone River flowing brown with spring runoff, I had decided to rejoin humanity and meet my new grandson Soren for the first time, reconnecting with Sam, his wife Elise and my other son Luke who lives in the area.
Stretched out on the pavement grit, Eddy Mae’s explorations leaving me in awe, I felt as alive as I had in years—a spiritual emergence on par with the Mother’s Day caddis hatch waiting to pop back in the Rockies. I resisted the urge to take a picture of her: Why interrupt these perfect moments?
Wouldn’t the presence of a camera somehow alter her fun, cheapening the experience in the name of “capturing” it? We release fish when we catch them; why not allow moments of joy to swim free?
Fly fishers often struggle with such questions. We live for these little epiphanies, and we are treated to more than our fair share. Part of that comes with the turf. We ply our craft on a watery Wakanda, rivers and brooks that afford us limited entry into streams that on occasion will surrender a momentary glimpse into a world beyond fantasy, often just a fleeting instant that the words “gone fishin’” cannot begin to capture.
I recall a bluebird July afternoon on my friend Jerry’s favorite run on the Lamar River in Yellowstone Park, a spot we’ve fished dozens of times. He was resting what he thinks of as his personal water, but I intruded from upstream, having had a particularly slow morning.
After gaining his permission to trespass, I waded out to a shelf-like rock, too far really for my creaky knees. My only purchase in the swift current was a spot that let me lean with one knee wedged into a crevice in the boulder. It was a struggle just to steady myself in this precarious position. I high sticked a Turck’s Tarantula over the far side of the shelf edge on a delicate 5x leader and to my surprise immediately hooked into a cutt easily pushing 20 inches. I had no choice but to risk horsing it in or lose it in the turbulence.
Fly fishers often proclaim that they catch a half dozen “20 inchers” in a day on Slough, the Lamar, or Soda Butte Creek. But those of us intimate with northeastern Yellowstone Park waters know that is mostly bison dung. Possible? Sure, but more likely fairy dust and three too many PBRs bragging at the bar.
But this sucker dwarfed my undersized net. After a brief fight with the fish, the current, and my wispy leader, I laid belly-down over the flat rock and slid the cutt head-first into my net, tail sticking out, slapping the air. Pushing off the surface of the rock with my elbows I managed to propel myself into an upright position, almost tipping backward into the river in the process.
Sensing I had landed a trophy that no doubt would merit my picture gracing the cover of some prestigious fly fishing magazine, I needed to document my prowess. But the logistics were tricky.
Through some impromptu gymnastics I managed to put the cork handle of my 5 weight Sage rod between my teeth so I could free my left hand to snap a picture of the apparition in my right. Having removed the Turck’s from the cutt’s mouth, though, the fly was now floating seductively about a foot from the rock, and that’s when a rainbow slammed it.
Technically, I was not even “fishing.” I was merely pausing the action to gather my wits. There I leaned: trophy cutt in one hand, camera in the other, and between my teeth a 9-foot fly rod on the end of which was a big rainbow threatening to yank out my molars.
I told myself to breathe. Is this technique even legal in Yellowstone? I could hear Dana Carvey’s Church Lady remarking “now isn’t that special.”
As is often the case, the problem was my head. It was bobbing frantically to a fighting fish pulling on my head while singing some maniacal version of “Born to be Wild,” making my photo op of the epic cutt improbable at best.
Jerry would later claim he was eating a sandwich, taking a breather for the sake of his newly repaired rotator cuff. But surely, he must have seen my magical trout ballet from the bank, that bastard.
At any rate, this comedy of errors resulted in a feisty rainbow that broke my too-light leader, a monster native cutt ghost fish sliding out of my grasp, and a fuzzy shot of the upper corner of my net against a background of gray rock. I caught ‘em both, sort of, and I chalked it up as a shining episode in my maturation as an aging desperado “standing in a river waving a stick,” a certifiable John Gierach moment verified by precisely nothing but my memory—no picture, no witness, nothing.
Does it matter, the no picture part of this? I mean, absolutely everyone will believe me when I recount a few tender moments in a driveway with my granddaughter on a warm spring afternoon in May, picture or not.
Why is my tale of catching two fish at once, one with my mouth, likely to be met with skepticism, if not derision? Driveways can produce wonder and amazement. So can rivers. The double standard just doesn’t seem fair.
William Grover teaches at Montana State University in Bozeman. He has presented papers on fly fishing at the International Hemingway Conference and the International Wild Trout Symposium and has been published in the Big Sky Journal and the Yale Anglers’ Journal. He lives in Livingston.
