Dirt never felt better as it all came together on a lovely afternoon in early May 2021. I was sitting on the driveway of my older son Sam’s house in Madison, Wisconsin. My two-year old granddaughter Eddy Mae was foraging for ants and bringing me sticks to assess for overall stick quality, using a metric known only to her relentlessly inquisitive mind.

I turned my face up to meet the bluebird sky and premature 80-degree sunshine. It was a subtly sublime 45 minutes or so, an almost unfathomable respite from the COVID pandemic that after more than a year had left all of us Zoomed out, saddened in countless ways, longing for human contact in a broken world.

