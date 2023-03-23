Carol Lalani

Carol Lalani is pictured here outside the Shane Center.

Humanitarian and philanthropist Carol Glenn Lalani will receive an honorary doctorate in arts from Montana State University during the university’s spring commencement, MSU officials announced Wednesday.

“With her tireless support of women and children in Montana and abroad, Carol Glenn Lalani has changed countless lives for the better, both domestically and internationally,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “She also has expanded, through the arts, opportunities for Montanans to experience what is beautiful in our world. Ms. Lalani sets a wonderful example to our students and graduates of what it means to live a life in service to others.”

