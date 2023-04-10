Wall-to-wall families lined up Sunday around the perimeter of three age category sections delineated for the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Sacajawea Park, as Mother Nature provided some of the best spring weather so far — about 65 degrees and only slightly breezy.

The hunt began at 1 p.m. sharp, when a Livingston Fire & Rescue siren went off. The annual event is put on by LFR, with support from Livingston Recreation Department.

