Livingston Fire & Rescue, firefighters, Darren Kelley, left, Scott Oldon and Molly Engle, handed out goodie bags as a way to say "thank you," to those who recycled their plastic eggs after the hunt along with help from volunteer (far left) Sara Mattson.
Children ages 8-12 hunt Easter eggs just after the siren blew, at 1 p.m., Sunday at the annual event in Sacajawea Park.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Jaxon Gardner takes a gander at throwing his new boomerang he won as a prize as his father, Taylor, looks on, just after the Easter Egg Hunt.
Families lined up with little egg-hunters, at Sacajawea Park, in anticipation of the siren's blow to scramble for as many plastic Easter Eggs as they could find around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Wall-to-wall families lined up Sunday around the perimeter of three age category sections delineated for the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Sacajawea Park, as Mother Nature provided some of the best spring weather so far — about 65 degrees and only slightly breezy.
The hunt began at 1 p.m. sharp, when a Livingston Fire & Rescue siren went off. The annual event is put on by LFR, with support from Livingston Recreation Department.
After the hunt those with golden eggs — which contained a slip for a prize — lined up by the “Big Red Firetruck” to redeem their finds.
“My son won Taekwondo classes for four weeks in one of his eggs, and he is so excited,” said Alyssa Butts.
Jaxon Gardner, 1, visiting Livingston from North Carolina with parents, Erica and Taylor Gardner, enjoyed the day and tried out his prize — a boomerang.
Children and families enjoyed the park and the playground following the event.
