The board of Livingston Public Schools is scheduled to consider administrator contract renewals and whether to reassign a middle school principal/deputy superintendent on Wednesday.

On the agenda is “consideration and possible action to reassign Todd Wester, SGMS Principal/Deputy Superintendent to a teaching position.” Also on the agenda is “consideration and possible action to eliminate the Deputy Superintendent Position.”

