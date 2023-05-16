The board of Livingston Public Schools is scheduled to consider administrator contract renewals and whether to reassign a middle school principal/deputy superintendent on Wednesday.
On the agenda is “consideration and possible action to reassign Todd Wester, SGMS Principal/Deputy Superintendent to a teaching position.” Also on the agenda is “consideration and possible action to eliminate the Deputy Superintendent Position.”
Also, the board will consider administrator contract renewals for next fiscal year for the following individuals:
• Anne Penn Cox: Winans Co-Principal/K-5 Student Services
• Patti Durgan: Winans Co-Principal/Professional Development
• Leah Shannon: East Side Principal
• John Stromberg: Sleeping Giant Middle School Assistant Principal/6-8 Student Services
• Becky Ayler: Park High School Assistant Principal/9-12 Student Services
• Lori Dust: Park High School Principal
• Jordan Viegut: Director of Curriculum, Assessment and Federal Programs
The board is considering these matters Wednesday at a special meeting because trustee Signe Lahren removed them from the board’s May 9 consent agenda. During the May 9 meeting, Lahren made a motion to accept items listed under the consent agenda without Principals and Administrators Contract Renewals for fiscal year 2023-2024. She made this motion before she was nominated as board chair. All trustees voted in favor of her motion.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Park High school library.
