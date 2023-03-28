Park County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to raise their executive assistant’s pay from $23 per hour to $27.19 per hour.
Commissioners took this action to change Executive Assistant Carly Ahern’s position from a Grade 9 to a Grade 14 after hearing a staff report on the matter.
The pay range within Grade 9 is $18.26 per hour to $26.72 per hour, while the Grade 14 range is $23.90 per hour to $35.20 per hour, according to the report.
Before working for the county, Ahern had more than 10 years of experience in social work, which involved independently managing a sizable caseload, and before that, she was the service coordinator for a large group home for three years, according to the report.
“She has extensive experience working in a high stress environment that requires a significant amount of autonomy, multi-tasking, and people management in a highly regulated landscape,” reads the report.
In recommending the pay increase, county staff analyzed the executive assistant position and job criteria and concluded the current grade was not commensurate with the demands of the position. Technology demands have increased since COVID-19, partly due to making meetings available for the public to watch over the internet, according to the report. Additionally, there has been an increase in workload due to more emails from the public. When the county was tackling the issue of parking on Pine Creek Road, for example, the county received more than 2,000 in a week, according to staff.
County staff also performed a market data assessment, comparing executive assistant roles throughout southwest Montana adjusted for inflation. The report took into account the 2022 Montana Association of Counties Comprehensive County Salary Survey Report.
“In Southwest Montana nonmetropolitan area, Executive Assistant workers on average earned $23.54 per hour based on 2021 data,” reads the staff report. “The employee’s current rate of $23 is below 2021 averages, and wages and inflation have since increased significantly.”
Montana’s Department of Labor and Industry shows that the weekly average wage has grown from $848.75 to $973.50, a 14.7% increase over the past three years, according to the report. “When applying this percentage increase to 2021 median hourly rates, the adjusted [executive assistant] wage is approximately $27.”
After hearing the report, District 1 Commissioner Mike Story complimented Ahern on her performance and said he’s especially benefited as a new commissioner.
“This is a very important position,” said District 3 Commissioner Clint Tinsley. “We have struggled just keeping this position filled ... Carly, you’re doing a heck of a job at it — thank you very much.”
District 3 Commissioner Bill Berg expressed agreement after reflecting on the last seven years he’s been a commissioner. He related the adage that elected officials run sprints and staff run marathons and said, “Staff is the continuity around here.”
“I’m embarrassed to say how many different folks we have been working with in that position,” Berg said. “Recruiting is hard, retention is easier and the world has changed a couple times in those seven years between a pandemic, fires and floods. The job has gotten more complex. Managing hybrid meetings in three locations. We’ve seen them here pulled off with a lot of running back and forth and juggling cables and cords between the fairgrounds and the Community Room.”
