A man accused in a fatal shooting last year has a jury trial scheduled for next month.
Skyler Leroy Griebel, accused of killing Tyler Netto on Feb. 8, 2022, is due to appear before Judge Ray Dayton for a final pretrial conference at 2 p.m. March 1, and then for a jury trial at 9 a.m. March 27 before the same judge.
His charge, deliberate homicide, is punishable by as much as life in prison under Montana state law 45-5-102. Griebel has been in the Park County jail on an $800,000 bond since his arrest on Feb. 8, 2022, according to county records.
Griebel is being prosecuted by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter based on an investigation that began Feb. 4, 2022, when a Park County sheriff’s deputy was contacted by Netto, who claimed Griebel had threatened to kill him, according to an affidavit filed by Lassiter’s office. Netto also alleged Griebel and a woman were engaged in drug activity. Netto had been romantically involved with the woman but they broke up that day. Netto also claimed he was in danger and couldn’t leave his location due to being unable to put gas in his vehicle, according to the affadavit.
Netto sent the deputy text messages in which Griebel allegedly threatens him and says he has shovels in his car. However, Netto seemed more concerned about reporting illegal drug activities of Griebel and his ex and didn’t want to pursue charges, according to the affidavit.
After Griebel began living with Netto’s ex-girlfriend, he became upset with Netto after the man “ratted” on him, according to the affidavit.
Four days later, another sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home on Lathrop Street West in Clyde Park for a report of a man, Netto, shot by Griebel, the affadavit said. Netto’s friend told authorities Netto was breathing but unconscious and Griebel had left the area. The deputy arrived, saw Netto lying on his back on the ground outside the home and began performing CPR. Netto had a small caliber gunshot wound to his right chest cavity and was unresponsive, according to the affidavit. Another deputy arrived to assist before medics made scene to take over CPR. Netto was declared dead at 5:46 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022.
Deputies found Griebel’s red Ford Explorer off the road and apparently stuck in snow near a trash disposal site on Bracket Creek Road. The vehicle was unoccupied. While waiting for a tow truck to remove the Explorer, a Ford truck arrived and the driver told officers he had Griebel in the passenger seat. Griebel was removed from the truck and arrested.