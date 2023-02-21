Sallee

A man charged with killing a 43-year-old woman in a Park County crash more than two years ago has a jury trial set for Aug. 21.

Lucas Charles Sallee, who is free on bond, is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of Della Dawn-Marie Plaster. The charge is punishable by as much as 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine under state law 45-5-106.