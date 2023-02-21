A man charged with killing a 43-year-old woman in a Park County crash more than two years ago has a jury trial set for Aug. 21.
Lucas Charles Sallee, who is free on bond, is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of Della Dawn-Marie Plaster. The charge is punishable by as much as 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine under state law 45-5-106.
The crash happened the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2020, in the area of mile marker 47 on U.S. Highway 89. A sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene about 3:27 p.m. that day and saw a gray Ford pickup on its passenger side in the west-side ditch with its rear axle detached, according to an affidavit filed in Montana Sixth District Court by the office of prosecutor Kendra Lassiter. A silver Toyota van was perpendicular to the truck and blocking the south bound lane, and a white Pontiac sedan was against the guardrail on the shoulder of the northbound lane.
The deputy noticed the pickup’s rear tire tread to be very worn, according to the affidavit.
At this time, first responders were tending to a patient — Plaster — on the north side of the van, while a 41-year-old man stood outside the south side of the van. The man told the deputy he’d been driving the van south when a northbound pickup spun out in front of him. The pickup was blocking the entire south bound lane and he made the conscious decision not to swerve in an attempt to miss the truck, according to the affidavit. The van and truck collided square on. The van sustained severe damage to its front end and moderate damage to its rear end from being struck by the white sedan. The van’s driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the white sedan told the deputy he was driving behind the van when he saw the northbound pickup lose traction on the rear end and slide sideways into the southbound lane. This driver refused medical assistance.
“The van had no where to go and collided with the pickup truck broadside,” reads the affidavit. “[The sedan’s driver] attempted to stop to avoid both vehicles but collided with the rear of the mini van and came to a stop against the guard rail facing north.”
Plaster passed away during the investigation and the deputy relayed time of death as about 3:36 p.m.
The deputy interviewed Sallee on scene.
“He [Sallee] was visibly shaking and expressed remorse about the accident,” reads the affidavit. “He stated he was driving north from Yellowstone Park and was on his way to Helena to see his wife. He didn’t remember how fast he was driving but stated the rear end of his pickup truck lost traction and he slid sideways and into the south bound lane. He remembered colliding with another vehicle and landing in the ditch.”
A state trooper arrived to take over the investigation and observed Sallee had “bloodshot and watery” eyes, according to the affidavit. Two other troopers reported smelling the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Sallee’s breath. Sallee consented to having his blood drawn and to a sobriety test, the affidavit states.
“[Trooper Tyler] Brant immediately smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Defendant,” reads the affidavit. “His eyes were very bloodshot and he appeared to be intoxicated. Brant asked Defendant how much he had to drink prior to the crash and he denied consuming any alcoholic beverages.”
Sallee’s blood test yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.322, according to the affidavit. The legal limit in Montana is 0.08 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.
Sallee reportedly told a trooper he had had consumed alcoholic beverages the two previous nights.
“He could not properly conclude how much he had consumed those nights,” reads the affidavit.
During an interview about two months later, Sallee told an investigator he’d consumed alcoholic beverages while at Corwin Springs just before he continued driving northbound toward Livingston, according to the affidavit.
“Defendant stated he lied about consuming alcohol because he was fearful of the effects it would have on his family,” reads the filing. “He also stated he knew it was wrong and he should have been truthful. Defendant concluded most of his interviews showing remorse and understanding the severity of his vehicle’s inoperable conditions, specifically the lack of measurable tread on his rear tires and his alcohol consumption.”
Sallee has a pretrial hearing set for 1:30 pm. on Aug. 2 and a jury trial at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 before Sixth District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert, according to state records.