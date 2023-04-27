The Livingston Pride Coalition hosted its third annual Drag Show on Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Livingston.
The special event was a fundraiser for Livingston-based ASPEN, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, support and advocacy to victims of domestic and sexual violence.
More than a dozen drag participants performed at the show, dancing to music, lip-synching and energizing the audience while styling and strutting with elaborate feminine costumes, make-up and hair.
The energy and excitement in the room was palpable as audience members showered the drag performers with shouts of encouragement and delivered tips of dollar bills and greater currency that filled up buckets carried around by ushers and volunteers.
Unlike previous years, there were no protesters at this year’s Livingston Drag Show. But there was plenty of love, acceptance, freedom of expression, and display of colorful attire.
After the show, audience members and drag performers went out on the town in Livingston together and celebrated the occasion at nightclubs like The Owl Lounge and the Whiskey Creek Saloon & Casino.
Recently, the Enterprise connected with Caleb Platt, the emcee of the Livingston Drag Show and also a member of the Livingston Pride Coalition. Platt was emailed 10 questions related to the Livingston Drag Show. See responses below.
How was your experience serving as the emcee, or master of ceremonies, for the third annual Livingston Drag Show on Saturday night?
First off, I was mistress of ceremonies, not master. Since I was in drag and presenting as Lebia Majora, my pronouns were she/her. Pronouns are important. As emcee, it was a blur. The energy of the event and current of the crowd made it fly by. Between announcing performers, performing myself, outfit changes, and helping things run smoothly there was hardly a second to breathe. But it was an honor to host the biggest party of the year.
The Drag Show sold out fast this year. What is the appeal or attraction of the show and why do you think tickets sold so quickly?
I know the show is colorful and pretty and has great energy (and I love that about drag shows), but I think the root reason people are drawn to drag shows is freedom. Drag doesn’t cover up but it reveals who you are. It allows you to amplify yourself. The crowd may see this in the performers, consciously or unconsciously, so when people walk through those ballroom doors they let go of what society tells them they should be and they become what they have always wanted to be and they have no fear in being whatever that is. They enter this judgment-free zone that is full of love and acceptance where they are free to be whatever they are. I encourage people to be their true selves — to live in their freedom everyday.
How much time, effort and preparation goes into producing the Drag Show? How many volunteers and/or workers did you have at the show to make it happen?
It definitely takes a village to put on the Drag Show. We start planning in January but the ideas flow year round. At this moment the Livingston Pride Coalition consists of five members, all who were at the show. We had numerous people for set up, teardown, tip running, security, and production, around two dozen total. But this doesn’t include those from ASPEN, MT Pride, or the Elks Lodge, all of them that had a part in making our event spectacular. We could not make the show happen without the support of the volunteers, so thank you! It is a community event built by the community.
How many performers did you have at the Livingston Drag Show and what were a few highlights from the entertainment?
We had 13 performers this year from across the state, all who brought their own flair. I love the spectrum of drag performers we have at our show and the range of genres and styles they all bring. I don’t want to take away from the performers, and while it wasn’t necessarily entertainment, I was emboldened by Keegan Nashan for speaking of bodily autonomy, personal rights, and how they are currently being diminished by our state legislature. What is going on affects everyone, queer or not. I was extremely grateful to Laurie Bishop for writing a speech for us to read to the audience. While it wasn’t a political event, the state of our nation has made drag political. Walking down the street hand in hand with my partner is a statement because there are people out there attacking our existence.
The Drag Show is a charity event and raises money for ASPEN, a Livingston-based non-profit organization that provides shelter, support and advocacy for victims of domestic and sexual violence. How much money did the show raise for ASPEN and why did you select this organization as the benefactor?
Before expenses, we raised about $10,000 for ASPEN, the most we have raised at any show so far. I was blown away by the community’s generosity, not only by the incredible donations, but by those bidding on prizes and simply giving money to the cause. We have been donating to ASPEN for every drag show the LPC has put on. We have a great working relationship with them and we want to support a local group. ASPEN also helps with the QSA (Queer Straight Alliance) for area youth, which is very important to me. I want the queer youth to know that there are people like them thriving in the community.
It was an emotional moment for you at the Drag Show when you introduced your mother, who was sitting near the stage. Why was that such a special moment for you?
I am not close with much of my family but I am close with my mother. I hadn’t seen her in nearly two years and I had no idea she would be there. She organized this appearance with some dear friends of mine. It was a surprise to see her there witnessing me be my full self and I was just overcome with emotion.
How long have you lived in Livingston? Do you feel welcome and accepted here?
I moved to Livingston in late 2012 but had been a Montana resident since 2008. I think by Montana standards Livingston is progressive, but I would like to see it become more accepting. I know there is still a lot of fear among the queer community and I have seen and experienced the reason for that first hand. I think unabashedly being my true self is the best way to erode those societal prejudices.
What is your role or position with the Livingston Pride Coalition and what is the group’s purpose and mission?
I am one of five members of the Livingston Pride Coalition. We do not have a structure hierarchy or anything like that. We come together and discuss what we are doing and what we want to do and divvy up responsibilities from there. The Livingston Pride Coalition strives to bring awareness about the queer community through engaging events, dialogue, and understanding because we believe representation matters.
What are your thoughts on pending legislation at the Montana State Capitol to restrict, limit or even ban drag shows in Montana?
I am extremely disheartened at the path our current legislature has chosen. The majority of them seem to want to normalize hate and bigotry. Their bills are targeted and actions hypocritical. Drag is art and like all types of art it can take many forms. You don’t cancel all TV because adult programing is on later at night. It is veiled queer-phobia. Even worse than the drag ban bills are those targeting trans, two-spirit, and gender non-conforming people. The erasure of parts of the queer community that our state government is trying to do is frightening. They are removing queer-themed books from libraries, even from schools here in Livingston. They are silencing the vocal minority. Look at the despicable way they have treated Rep. Zooey Zephyr! If this is all news to you, get with it. It reeks of fascism. But we will never stop fighting. Queer people are not going anywhere.
Will the Livingston Drag Show be back next year and will you serve as the emcee again? With this year’s show selling out so fast, have you considered moving to a bigger venue, or doing two shows next year?
Next year is so far away but it will be here before we know it. We are considering all the things. We would definitely like to put on more shows so more of the community can experience the magic of drag. We have thought about other venues. There is so much that goes into these shows and it takes a lot of time, effort and coordination. In the end, we want to bring Livingston the best Drag Show they have ever seen.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.