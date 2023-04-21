John Mingo Apr 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Mingo, 79, of Livingston, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. A celebration of John’s life will be held Zac’s Montana Catering, 405 N. Eighth St. in Livingston at 2 p.m. on April 22. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liturgy Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +4 National US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California 17 hrs ago +3 Local The Perk on Park open, Dreamboat Market Cafe coming in May 22 hrs ago +5 Revenue School board candidates present their platforms 22 hrs ago Local PV Fire and EMS offer community health screening 22 hrs ago +3 Local Gourmet Cellar changes hands from within 23 hrs ago Commentary TIME OUT WITH LOIS: Revisiting my most famous travel story ever Apr 20, 2023 Trending now The Perk on Park open, Dreamboat Market Cafe coming in May Gourmet Cellar changes hands from within PV Fire and EMS offer community health screening Some districts saying no to four-day school week Parents invited to bring children to community garden