The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 2.5% in January to 2.4% in February, according to figures from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
The 2.4% rate is the lowest level of unemployment in Montana since record-keeping began in 1976.
Park County’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.2% to 2.9% from January to February, according to figures released March 24 from the state.
The decrease comes after the rate increased slightly from December to January — from 3% to 3.2%. These figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level, according to a press release from the state.
Total employment in Montana is at 105.3% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the release.
“Total employment in Montana (which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers) added a robust 1,265 jobs in February, marking the highest level ever of total employment in Montana at 557,272 jobs,” reads the release. “Montana added 300 payroll jobs in February, with retail trade, leisure and hospitality, and accommodations and food service adding the most jobs.”
The state’s unemployment rate went below 3% in November of 2021 and has remained at historic low levels since, according to the release.
“Despite years of steady population growth, the number of unemployed Montanans in February – about 13,750 – is the lowest ever recorded,” reads the release.
County-level data is not adjusted for seasonality, whereas the statewide data is seasonally adjusted, according to John Elizandro, Montana Department of Labor & Industry chief of staff.
Unemployment rates were lower in February in nine states, higher in three states and the District of Columbia, and stable in 38 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. North Dakota and South Dakota had the lowest jobless rates in February, at 2.1% each, according to the agency.
The national unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in February 2023 but was 0.2 percentage points lower than in February 2022.
