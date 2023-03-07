Livingston has multiple job openings for people looking for work.
More than 20 local and regional employers will be at the Livingston Job Fair on Saturday, March 11 to promote their workplaces and meet prospective employees.
Organized by the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, the job fair will be held at the Park County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Chamber, said job candidates should bring resumes and be prepared for spot interviews.
The job fair is particularly timely, noted Feigel, after the announcement in February that R-Y Timber in Livingston would permanently close its doors after suffering two structural fires in the last six months. Roughly 70 people at R-Y Timber lost their jobs when the lumber-manufacturing company closed its business.
The list of employers that will be at the job fair include:
Key Montana Property Management, Livingston HealthCare, Yellowstone Pet Boarding, Tech Electric Counterpoint, F&H Mine Supply Inc., AMB West Mountain Sky/West Creek Ranch, Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, Park County Road Dept., Park County Fairgrounds, J&V Restaurant Supply, Central Heating, Plumbing & Excavation, Weyerhaeuser Kalispell, PFL, Les Schwab Tire Center, Chico Hot Springs, Montana Job Services, and the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
