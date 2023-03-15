Janice Berg

Janice Berg, administrative assistant at East Side Elementary School, talks about her love for helping children Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of the Murray Hotel.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ENTERPRISE

Every morning, for nearly 16 years, she has shown up to work at 7:30 a.m. to East Side Elementary School without fail, handling little crises among elementary school children and assisting parents and teachers and staff with their daily and emergent needs as the school’s administrative assistant.

Janice Berg was born in Butte in 1959, and her family moved to Livingston when she was just a year old due to the mine going on strike.

