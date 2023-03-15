Every morning, for nearly 16 years, she has shown up to work at 7:30 a.m. to East Side Elementary School without fail, handling little crises among elementary school children and assisting parents and teachers and staff with their daily and emergent needs as the school’s administrative assistant.
Janice Berg was born in Butte in 1959, and her family moved to Livingston when she was just a year old due to the mine going on strike.
Berg’s family roots run deep in Park County. Berg said her great-, great-grandparents migrated to Livingston from Germany and opened one of the first bakeries in the area, before moving north to Helena for larger opportunities during the Gold Rush.
“With my job. there is never a dull moment — it keeps me flying by the seat of my pants,” Berg said. “I have to think fast to help the kids, and the goal is to get them back to class. I try to be as helpful as I can, because we all have to stick together and get these kids through school.”
Berg said she began her position after her kids were grown as a way to keep nurturing and helping children. After 28 years in the school district, Berg said she has former classmates of her own whose great-grandkids attend East Side and that it is really neat to be able to see kids who came through years ago now bringing their own children to school — even some of their grandkids.
“We live in a destination where there are a lot of friendly and helpful people and the scenery is so nice, everyone wants to live here,” Berg said.
Berg began her career at the Livingston School District as an associated student bookkeeper for Park High School, where she was responsible for scheduling and purchasing items for the high school’s extracurricular activities. Then, trying on a new hat after 11 years, Berg worked for one year as an administrator at the district office before transferring over to East Side, where she has been ever since.
After nearly close to 30 years working, does she have plans for retirement?
“I’ve done this too long, I can’t just stop. It’s a pretty good job.” Berg replied.
Berg said that she is considering retirement in the next few years, but she hopes to continue to work at the school, maybe in a lighter position.
Berg said she looks forward to her husband Gary Berg’s retirement as well and that they are saving to enjoy some traveling and possibly become snowbirders once that day comes.
