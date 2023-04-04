A run through town with Rio

Elli Becker runs through the light snowfall with her dog Rio on Livingston’s Main Street Tuesday morning.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE

More snow fell on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, with temperatures dipping down into the low 20s Monday night, making for an icy morning commute.

The temperature just before 6 a.m. was 21 degrees with ice, snow, drifts and black ice, according to a Facebook report by Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox. Livingston was very icy and East River Road was reported to have drifts.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters