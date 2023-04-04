More snow fell on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, with temperatures dipping down into the low 20s Monday night, making for an icy morning commute.
The temperature just before 6 a.m. was 21 degrees with ice, snow, drifts and black ice, according to a Facebook report by Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox. Livingston was very icy and East River Road was reported to have drifts.
Some issues of semis sliding out were reported early Tuesday morning between 12 and 4 a.m. While he was tending to an accident at mile marker 352, near marker 334 the conditions were so icy that trucks couldn’t get up the flats, Babcox said.
The National Weather Service in Billings’ website shows snow tapering off Tuesday night and sunshine in store for the rest of the week outside of a slight chance of flurries Wednesday night. Easter Sunday should be warm with a forecasted 60 degrees and 66 for Monday.
It appears that winter may finally be giving us a break, according to the next week’s forecast. But with an abrupt warm-up, there is a chance that Park County could see some flooding, NWS meteorologist John Wetenkamp said Tuesday morning regarding the 18 inches of snow Livingston received in late March.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.