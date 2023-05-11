The enticing rhythm of the snappy Park High School jazz band could be heard from the school foyer on Wednesday afternoon as Band Director Garrett Stannard led on stand-up bass.
Park High hosted an Athletics and Activity Fair for incoming freshman from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and the place was bustling with activity.
“Activities and athletics provide a sense of belonging for students,” said Park High Athletic Director Nate Parseghian. “They promote school pride and self confidence. So many people reflect 10, 20, 30 years after high school and their favorite memories are from athletics and activities and the friends they made being involved.”
“This fair introduced middle school students to our great programs they can be involved in next year,” said Parseghian. “We think it was a great success and will help strengthen our programs in the future.”
There were representatives from various clubs and athletics welcoming the incoming freshman. The Park High representatives were there to answer any questions and provide information, as well as sign students up for the various sports or activities.
Some of the booths set up included Student Council, drama, band, tennis, golf, yearbook, and clubs such as Dungeons and Dragons.
“I enjoyed it, they have a lot of really nice programs,” said Braylon Windham, an eighth grader at Arrowhead School who attended the special event with his sister Athalia Windham, a graduating senior and one of five valedictorians this year. “I’ve signed up for most of them. I wish I could have gotten in AP classes for my freshman year, but I understand why they don’t have them.”
Braylon said that following his sister around and becoming acclimated to the offerings gave him a lot of confidence and he found that the experience was impactful. Braylon signed up for six activities at the fair.
“Especially since I don’t get to be here with him, since I’m graduating, it felt good as an older sibling to be able to show him around,” said Athalia.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.