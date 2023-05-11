The enticing rhythm of the snappy Park High School jazz band could be heard from the school foyer on Wednesday afternoon as Band Director Garrett Stannard led on stand-up bass.

Park High hosted an Athletics and Activity Fair for incoming freshman from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and the place was bustling with activity.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters