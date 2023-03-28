Following are proceedings before Livingston City Court Judge Holly LaValley Happe from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28
Assault
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Following are proceedings before Livingston City Court Judge Holly LaValley Happe from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28
Assault
Rowland Pittman, 50, of Brownwood, Texas, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined $590 and given a five-day jail sentence suspended for six months. The offense occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.
Erron Harris, 45, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined $1,090 and ordered to serve a day in jail and complete an anger management program. The offense occurred on Sept. 14, 2021.
Traffic violations
Hagan Weinrich, 24, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance for the second time. He was fined $390. The offense occurred on Jan. 14.
Ronald Fawcett, 36, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license for the second time. He was fined $240. The offense occurred on Feb. 3.
Disorderly conduct Daniel Cole, 34, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $190. The offense occurred on Sept. 14, 2022.
David Pompper, 42, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He was assessed fines totaling $600. The offense occurred on June 10, 2022.
Tracy Combs, 46, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $190. The offense occurred on Aug. 28, 2022.
Yolanda Barrerra, 36, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She was fined $100. The offense occurred on June 11, 2022.
Driving under the influence
Lisa Giordini, 63, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to DUI. She was fined $890. The offense occurred on Sept. 27, 2022.
Johnathan Brown, 24, of Livingston pleaded guilty to DUI. He was fined $890 and given a 10-day jail sentenced suspended for six months. The offense occurred on March 1, 2022.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.