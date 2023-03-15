Following are proceedings before Livingston City Court Judge Holly LaValley Happe.
ASSAULTDevin Duncan, 27, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to serve one day in jail and complete an anger management program and chemical evaluation. The offense occurred on Nov. 30, 2022.
TRESPASSINGDaniel Papich, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. He was fined $100. The offense occurred Aug. 4, 2022.
Christine Willett, 57, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to trespass to property. She was fined $190. The offense occurred on Dec. 16, 2022.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONSKatelyn Frost, 16, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to careless driving. She was fined $140. The offense occurred on Dec. 20, 2022.
Joseph Swindlehurst, 48, Livingston, pleaded guilty to careless driving and failure to give notice of damage to property. He was fined $230 and ordered to pay $1,475 in restitution. The offense occurred on Sept. 5, 2022.
Jennifer Blades, 38, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment and failure to give notice of an accident. She paid fines totaling $1,320. The offense occurred on Oct. 28, 2022.
Aiden Alkire, 17, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined $90. The offense occurred on Jan. 4.
Colter Edwards, 19, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to displaying an invalid driver’s license and illegally possessing alcohol. He was ordered to pay fines totaling $270 and complete 20 hours of community service. The offense occurred on Jan. 8.
Tristan Larkin, 18, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to displaying an invalid driver’s license and illegally possessing alcohol. He was ordered to pay fines totaling $270 and complete 20 hours of community service. The offense occurred on Jan. 8.
Amanda Gameon, 30, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. She was fined $290. The offense occurred on Dec. 19, 2022.
Audrey Blendowski, 37, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to speeding. She was fined $60. The offense occurred on Jan. 16.
Kyle Andersen, 32, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without registration. He was fined $140. The offense occurred on Jan. 18.
Quincy Eastman, 19, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was fined $290. The offense occurred on Dec. 2, 2022.
Carson Young, 16, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to running a stop sign. He was fined $140. The offense occurred on Jan. 13.
David Karon, 38, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay fines totaling $570. The offenses occurred on Jan. 12.
Timothy Murphy, 20, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without headlights activated. He was fined $140. The offense occurred on Jun 7, 2022.
Luke Anderson, 25, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license. He was fined $130. The offense occurred on Jan. 30.
THEFTRussell Wireman Sr., 60, no residence given, pleaded guilty to theft, at least the fourth offense. He was fined $500 and sentenced to five days in jail. The offense occurred on Dec. 19, 2022.
Michael Ross, 37, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to theft, third offense. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay restitution of $97.25. The offense occurred on Nov. 24, 2022.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEric Ryan, 52, of Helena, pleaded guilty to DUI. He was fined $890. The offense occurred on July 17, 2022.
Austin Allen, 26, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to DUI. He was fined $1,090. The offense occurred on Sept. 4, 2021.
DISORDERLY CONDUCTEzra Haroldson, 19 of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $190. The offense occurred on March 28, 2022.
Johnnie Kilgore, 27, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $190. The offense occurred on Jan. 21.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.