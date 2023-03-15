Following are proceedings before Livingston City Court Judge Holly LaValley Happe.

ASSAULTDevin Duncan, 27, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to serve one day in jail and complete an anger management program and chemical evaluation. The offense occurred on Nov. 30, 2022.

