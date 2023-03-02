Hydro Flask shoots part of ad campaign inside TruNorth Cafe

Crews film shoot for Hydro Flask’s National Water Campaign in Livingston’s Tru North Cafe on Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO JAMES LANGTEAUX

Livingston’s Tru North Cafe received a special bit of attention earlier this week.

Cafe owner James Langteaux said he was contacted by Hydro Flask — a company out of Bend, Oregon — to use his cafe as a backdrop for part of the company’s upcoming National Water Campaign.