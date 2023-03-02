Livingston’s Tru North Cafe received a special bit of attention earlier this week.
Cafe owner James Langteaux said he was contacted by Hydro Flask — a company out of Bend, Oregon — to use his cafe as a backdrop for part of the company’s upcoming National Water Campaign.
Hydro Flask “creates insulated, stainless steel water bottles to keep you hydrated on any adventure, “ according to Hydro Flask’s website.
The production company for the project, Oak Street Productions, out of San Clemente, California, spent a few hours filming at the cafe on Tuesday.
“It’s funny how I used to actively seek out these kinds of opportunities when I was in the city,” Langteaux said. “Now I’m tucked away, in a small cafe in the mountains of Montana, and the opportunities now are just coming to me. I guess the secret is, just serve others and watch the magic unfold.”
Filming for the campaign was also done in Hyalite Canyon, near Bozeman.