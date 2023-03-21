To our fellow hunters and anglers in Montana: Thank you for the important role you play in conservation. Your passion for hunting and fishing supports the preservation of wildlife and habitat through organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the Montana Trout Foundation, as well as through the shaping of public policy and grants.
This type of conservation defies the mainstream view of environmentalism while acting as a natural climate solution through the sequestration of carbon in well-managed forests and rangelands. We’re hoping this is just the beginning of the positive impact hunters and anglers will have on climate.
Greenhouse gasses are accumulating in our atmosphere faster than the earth can absorb them, resulting in disrupted moisture patterns and gradually increasing temperatures. This in turn impacts fish and wildlife habitat and subsequently their populations.
For example, inconsistent spring runoff shifts the fish-spawning season. Warmer streams can’t hold dissolved oxygen as well which affects the ability of fish to breathe while simultaneously making them more susceptible to disease. Big game species are impacted by more frequent and intense droughts which limit their forage and amplify fires that might otherwise be good for their habitat to an altogether destructive level.
Hunting and fishing are part of our Montana way of life and our desire to preserve them for future generations is one of many reasons we engage on this issue. There are also significant economic reasons to support common-sense climate action.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the estimated annual economic value of angling alone amounts to more than $750 million a year, or 20 percent of all tourism revenue. Hunting also contributes almost 4,000 jobs, $134 million in wages, and almost $450 million in sales. These are all massive assets to Montana’s outdoor economy.
Climate change has become such a politically charged topic that it elicits responses ranging from the destruction of fine art, to corporate grandstanding, to the flagrant denial of any negative impacts from the massive quantities of GHGs we release annually worldwide. We strongly wish to see such reactions replaced with common-sense voices and believe hunters and anglers, many of whom share our politically conservative and moderate views, have an especially important role to play.
One of our favorite mantras is “conservation is a conservative value.”
Teddy Roosevelt, the famous conservative, outdoorsmen and president, founded the National Parks System. Republican presidents were likewise responsible for founding the EPA, protecting the ozone layer and putting an end to the pollution which caused acid rain. Unfortunately, these values have been lost in translation in recent years. We believe that Montana is perfectly poised to bring conservation and sportsmen back to the forefront of the conversation about environmentalism and climate change.
Hattie Hobart is the Western Regional Director for the American Conservation Coalition, the largest youth right-of-center grassroots environmental organization in the country.
Alex Amonette volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan organization whose volunteers cover the political spectrum, and supports market-based climate solutions.
Kyle McIntyre is a volunteer climate stewardship advocate and the Montana spokesperson for RepublicEn, a home for conservatives who care about climate.
