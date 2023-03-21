To our fellow hunters and anglers in Montana: Thank you for the important role you play in conservation. Your passion for hunting and fishing supports the preservation of wildlife and habitat through organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the Montana Trout Foundation, as well as through the shaping of public policy and grants.

This type of conservation defies the mainstream view of environmentalism while acting as a natural climate solution through the sequestration of carbon in well-managed forests and rangelands. We’re hoping this is just the beginning of the positive impact hunters and anglers will have on climate.

