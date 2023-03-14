Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes will be offered in several locations throughout southwestern Montana this year, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release.
Many of these classes have been scheduled and will soon be opened for registration.
Hunter and Bowhunter education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors, offering hands-on learning experiences and opportunities for students to ask questions of experienced hunters. Students learn how to handle firearms and archery equipment safely, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.
Montana law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, complete a Hunter Education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. All first-time bowhunters must complete a Bowhunter Education course or show proof of a prior year’s archery license from another state or province.
All classes are free. Students must be at least 10 years old to take a Hunter Education class. Students must be at least 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2024, to take a Bowhunter Education class.
The following courses have been scheduled in southwest Montana:
Whitehall: Hunter Education, starting March 14
Twin Bridges: Hunter Education, starting March 20
Clancy: Hunter Education, starting March 30
Twin Bridges: Bowhunter Education, starting April 3
Helena: Hunter Education, starting April 14
Butte: Hunter Education, starting April 17
Bozeman: Hunter Education, starting April 24
Logan: Hunter Education, starting May 8
Helena: Bowhunter Education, starting June 2
Belgrade: Hunter Education, starting June 9
Helena: Hunter Education, starting June 16
Logan: Hunter Education, starting July 17
Hunter and Bowhunter Education courses are being planned in other areas. FWP’s website will be updated periodically as classes are arranged. To see what classes are available or to sign up, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education.
