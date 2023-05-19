HONORS: Named to SNHU President's List Enterprise Staff May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Lemke, of Livingston, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List, a university news release said. The winter terms run from January to May.Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.Southern New Hampshire Universityis a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education University Politics The Economy Journalism Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Bozeman Symphony to perform Mahler’s “Titan” June 10, 11 1 hr ago +5 Local Sax & Fryer celebrates 140 years in business 2 hrs ago +2 Local Local tanning salon offers cryotherapy services 2 hrs ago Local Lewis & Clark exhibit opens at the Chamber 2 hrs ago Local Blake jams The Goat 2 hrs ago Local Dala horse paint and sip 2 hrs ago Trending now Livingston city order moves location of possible protests related to Drag Story Hour Park High valedictorians 2023 Board tables discussion of reassigning principal Coroner identifies woman found dead in Yellowstone Heavy metal at The Mint