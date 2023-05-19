Daniel Lemke, of Livingston, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List, a university news release said. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

