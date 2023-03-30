Livingston LightWorks will host its third Holistic Healing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Park County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, organizers announced in a recent news release.
The Fair will be a blend of a holistic-wellness and metaphysical fair.
“We embody everything, not just medical healing,” said Sarah Taylor, owner of the Windy Way Rock Shop. “This event is about bringing together all the aspects of healthy living to create a more whole person, people and community.”
Attendees will meet energy healers, Reiki practitioners, herbalists, astrologers, acupuncturists, Body of 9, mediums and quantum healers.
Holistic healers will be presenting on astrology, past life healing, LifeWave patches, Bowen therapy, animal communication, the power of crystals and heart coherence, the release said. Along with the presentations, a wide variety of holistic products available for purchase will include all-natural body care products, crystals, crystal jewelry, essential oils, and herbal teas and tinctures.
