Livingston LightWorks will host its third Holistic Healing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Park County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, organizers announced in a recent news release.

The Fair will be a blend of a holistic-wellness and metaphysical fair.

