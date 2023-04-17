The third annual Holistic Healing Fair, put on by Livingston LightWorks, took place on Saturday in the main exhibit hall at the Park County Fairgrounds, and over 430 people attended, according to organizer Angela Devani.

“The holistic healing fair was a huge success for all of our vendors,” said Devani. “We are grateful and thrilled that the community enjoyed this event and came out to meet all of the holistic entrepreneurs.”

