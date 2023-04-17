From left, Matti Snodgrass and Lucas Mulvaugh of The Sacred Walk Initiative talk about kids camps coming to the Livingston nonprofit at the Holistic Healing Fair at Park County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
A view of the Holistic Healing Fair booths set up at the main exhibit hall at the Park County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ANGELA DEVANI
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
A consumer buys an arrowhead necklace on Saturday at the third annual Holistic Healing Fair.
The third annual Holistic Healing Fair, put on by Livingston LightWorks, took place on Saturday in the main exhibit hall at the Park County Fairgrounds, and over 430 people attended, according to organizer Angela Devani.
“The holistic healing fair was a huge success for all of our vendors,” said Devani. “We are grateful and thrilled that the community enjoyed this event and came out to meet all of the holistic entrepreneurs.”
Booths containing different products and healing methods could be visited and special healing sessions in focuses such as Kundalini Yoga, Biofeedback, Quartz readings as well other body and energy works were available on site.
Karilee Valeriano, from Bozeman, a biofeedback specialist, said there are no healing fairs in Bozeman and she was excited to be speaking at, and attending, the fair in Park County.
There were over 40 vendors at the event. Local vendors included The Rock Shop (crystals and energy stones), Life Wave (stem cell activation, therapy patches) and Traci Isaly (handmade leather goods), and several other Park County businesses and healers.
There were also vendors from Bozeman, Billings and Helena at the fair.
Attendees were given a complimentary entry into a raffle for items sponsored by area healers and retailers, and additional raffle tickets were available for purchase. Proceeds from the raffle were donated to ASPEN (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) in Livingston.
“We are honored to have collected over $450 from the raffles, which will be donated to ASPEN,” Devani said.
